Shopper sparks outrage with photo of absurd children's toy for sale: 'Paying by the ounce'

Even the world's smallest toys can come packaged in a shockingly large amount of plastic, as one user on the subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating shared.

What happened?

The original poster uploaded a photo of the "World's Smallest Merry Christmas Stocking" — literally, as the item's name indicated — along with a tiny rocking horse that came with it.

What stood out most was not the toys, but the excessive packaging for such small products.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"The amount of plastic packaging used for these tiny plastic toys," the post's title read.

"That packaging probably costs more than the items inside of it," one commenter noted.

"It's okay, you're just paying by the ounce for plastic anyway," another joked.

"They're afraid of shoplifters," a third said. "I've seen cheap toys packaged so securely that you wind up breaking the toys just trying to get them out."

Why is excessive plastic packaging so concerning?

When companies use excess packaging, it makes it harder for consumers to dispose of it properly, especially when they lack recycling options in their area.

It's also more expensive for manufacturers, due to additional material and shipping costs, which drives up retail prices.

Plastic pollution is also one of the most pressing environmental threats today.

Statista reported that over the past 40 years, plastic production has grown sevenfold, reaching nearly 400 million tons per year.

If no commercially viable alternative is introduced by 2040, plastic pollution could double, putting millions of marine animals at risk. Most plastic cannot be recycled, so it either ends up in landfills or in the environment, where animals often become entangled or choke on it.

It's also a prolific source of pollution, as the chemicals seep into the ground and contaminate drinking water, food, and ecosystems.

While American companies have reduced packaging volumes by over 5% in the last five years to meet sustainability goals, according to Plastics Today, that's insufficient to meaningfully reduce the overwhelming amount of plastic in the environment.

Is Super Impulse doing anything about this?

The manufacturer, Super Impulse, does not appear to have a publicly available, dedicated sustainability report; most available information focused on its products and business model.

Super Impulse specializes in miniature replicas of iconic toys, electronic games, and other items.

Judging by its website, most appeared to be made of plastic or vinyl, typically also packaged in plastic.

Though sustainability might not be a major focus for the company, Super Impulse could, at a minimum, limit the packaging used in its products to reduce needless waste.

What can I do to reduce plastic waste?

Several companies are working to make packaging more environmentally friendly with ultra-thin plastic films and plant-based options.

Individually, there are many ways to benefit the environment and save money by cutting back on plastic in daily life.

Switching to canvas grocery bags, buying a reusable water bottle, and shopping with companies that offer plastic-free options are easy ways to save money and the planet.

