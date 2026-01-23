  • Business Business

Video of Google co-founder's lavish purchase sparks backlash: 'This just makes me sick'

"It must be nice."

by Alyssa Ochs
A recent YouTube video shared footage of Dragonfly, the world's fastest megayacht, which can reach top speeds of 27 knots.

Photo Credit: YouTube

The polarizing topic of celebrity yachts might make you feel envious, disgusted, or somewhere in between about the ultrarich's exorbitant spending.

However, the technology behind modern yachts, as well as their price tags and environmental impacts, is nothing short of fascinating. 

In a recent YouTube video, Waldman Media (@WaldmanMedia) shared footage of Dragonfly. It's  the world's fastest megayacht and can reach top speeds of 27 knots. 

The OP said this is "insanely fast for a yacht of this size." 

They reported that the Dragonfly is a 240-foot megayacht, and it is allegedly owned by Google co-founder Sergey Brin. 

Waldman Media examined the technical specifications of this massive cruising vessel in the video. The yacht has an 18-person crew and can host 12 guests on board. 

Like many megayachts, Dragonfly is equipped with a helipad, gym, and massage room. Interestingly, Dragonfly has sailed in remote cruising destinations in the Indian Ocean and the South Pacific. 

This yacht has been gaining significant attention online because of who owns it and its remarkable speed on the water. 

Meanwhile, many other high-profile CEOs, professional athletes, and celebrities have made social media headlines with their excessive, over-the-top yachts. Environmentalists often call out billionaire yacht owners for their wasteful purchases that emphasize wealth disparities and harm the natural world

Regardless of whether you condemn megayacht culture or secretly want to be part of it, yachting remains a widely discussed topic and always a cause for online debate.  

"All that for 12 guests," one YouTube user commented on the Dragonfly yacht video. 

"It must be nice to take a vacation and bring your whole home with you," someone else added. 

"This just makes me sick actually," another YouTube user wrote. "Equity and fairness and decency does not exist. I think the world is ready for a real change."

