US company secures patent for heat pump system built to keep heating when frost hits

"Securing this patent is an important milestone for Terravis Energy and the AetherLux product line."

Worksport's clean energy subsidiary, Terravis Energy, has received a patent for its ZeroFrost heat pump system in the United States, according to Stock Titan.

The company reportedly expects its certification for the technology in the second half of this year.

ZeroFrost aims to limit frost buildup and cut the heating disruptions that usually come with defrost cycles. Worksport said its patented design mitigates this issue and has drawn interest from many people and organizations. They include several Fortune 500 companies, hundreds of dealers, and the U.S. Department of Energy's NLR Alaska Lab.

Heat pumps are already playing a bigger role in keeping homes and buildings comfortable without burning gas, but winter performance can still be a sticking point for prospective buyers.





In its announcement, Worksport framed the technology as a way to solve frost through the underlying system design instead of accepting defrosting as a routine interruption.

A system that reduces frosting could mean more consistent indoor temperatures, fewer interruptions, and less need for supplemental heat. That can help households save money while reducing pollution that impacts the climate and harms public health.

While the right heat pump installed correctly will perform reliably in cold weather, this technology could make heat pumps even easier to install, regardless of climate or weather conditions.

"Securing this patent is an important milestone for Terravis Energy and the AetherLux product line," said Lorenzo Rossi, CEO of Terravis Energy, as reported by Stock Titan.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

Rossi added, "We believe this technology can make advanced heat-pump systems more practical, more dependable, and more attractive across large cold-climate markets."

If you're interested in a heat pump for your own home, EnergySage's free tools can help connect you with trusted installers and compare the best heating and cooling systems based on your home and budget.

For homeowners who aren't ready to pay upfront, Palmetto also offers a $0-down HVAC leasing program that can reduce energy costs by as much as 50%.

Those looking for a lower-cost option may also be interested in Merino's ultra-efficient single-room heating and cooling systems. They can be installed in under an hour and provide targeted climate control where it's needed most while costing a fraction of alternatives.

Pairing efficient electric appliances with rooftop solar can drive utility bills even lower. EnergySage can help you find the right solar setup for your home and budget, making it easier to maximize long-term energy savings.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.