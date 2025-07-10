Highly anticipated WNBA All-Star Game has zero-waste ambition: 'There are things that we can all do'

The game's impact has the potential to extend far beyond a single weekend.

Excitement is building as the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game approaches, and the highly anticipated event is taking the NBA's sustainability efforts to new heights.

What's happening?

For over 15 years, the NBA and WNBA have made a concerted effort to raise awareness about many green initiatives and environmental causes — and the upcoming game is exceptionally ambitious on that front.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game is set for July 19 and will be hosted by the Indiana Fever at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse is individually committed to sustainability, and both the All-Star Game and the concurrent two-day WNBA Live festival will be powered by 100% renewable energy. This was also set to be the case for the 2024 and 2025 NBA All-Star events as well as the NBA's games last year in Abu Dhabi and Paris — a stunning achievement across the board.

Massive events like these can easily generate proportionally high levels of concession-based waste, much of which is often single-use plastic — but not at this upcoming WNBA event. Thanks to the Ocean Conservancy's Protect Where We Play Tour, disposable cups will be replaced with reusable ones. And a water refill station will further curb refuse.

Because the WNBA is aiming for this to be a zero-waste event, recycling capacity in downtown Indianapolis has also been expanded to accommodate an influx of fans.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse already composts "back-of-house" food waste — scraps from kitchens and prep stations — but for the All-Star Game, the venue is composting front-of-house food waste, too.

Recycling and donating opportunities for the league and event staff will be provided in partnership with LiquiDonate, reducing avoidable waste from the eventful weekend even further.

That's coupled with the efforts of a green volunteer team, tasked with identifying recyclables, compostable material, and anything suitable for donating back to the community.

The WNBA is also teaming up with Keep Indianapolis Beautiful for a revitalization initiative to spruce up more than two dozen public basketball courts in the city.

Why is the WNBA's commitment to sustainability so important?

At this point, the NBA's and WNBA's efforts to curb waste, reduce emissions, and offset the leagues' impact on the environment are well-established, but the WNBA All-Star Game's impact has the potential to extend far beyond a single weekend.

In addition to directly involving WNBA fans in recycling, composting, and avoiding single-use plastic, the organization has engaged venue staff, the league, and even the city of Indianapolis itself.

Engaging the public in so many ways at such a high-profile event is an incredibly valuable endeavor. Demonstrating sustainable practices firsthand encourages everyone who is involved to adopt those habits in their day-to-day lives.

What is the WNBA's overall sustainability plan?

The NBA maintains partial ownership over the WNBA, and the intertwined leagues have been focused on sustainability since the launch of NBA Green over a decade ago.

NBA Green is a massive initiative with a focus on curbing venue waste, aggressively transitioning to renewable energy, promoting environmental justice, and achieving a goal of slashing the league's carbon footprint by 50% by 2030.

During Climate Week last September, the NBA's head of social responsibility, Kathy Behrens, emphasized the organization's desire to leverage its influence to protect the environment.

"We've really tried to find the ways that we can use the power of our brand, use that unifying aspect of sports to help people understand that there are things that we can all do," she said.

Bottom Line: In pulling out all the stops to model sustainability at the WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, the organization can influence and teach thousands of fans and locals to adopt the same practices at home.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.