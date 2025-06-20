NBA Finals teams cut waste and save energy

It's no secret that professional leagues like the NBA bring a wealth of benefits to communities.

The 2025 NBA Finals are more than just a thrilling clash between two powerhouse teams at the top of their games. The Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder are demonstrating that sustainability and excellence can go hand in hand — and fans are even getting in on the action.

From East to West, these teams have locked down new partnerships, invested in game-changing infrastructure, and inspired fans to participate in creating a cleaner future.

It's no secret that professional leagues like the NBA bring a wealth of benefits to communities, from commercial development and job creation to tourism revenue and opportunities for connection.

However, the Rapid Transit Alliance estimates that the global sports industry accounts for approximately 331-386 million tons of carbon pollution equivalent each year, with air travel playing a significant role. That's roughly the output of 66-77 million gas-guzzling cars on the road.

Fortunately, the NBA has taken action to reduce pollution associated with aviation, including through adjustments to scheduling. Indiana also isn't backing down from overcoming this environmental opponent. Five years ago, Pacers Sports & Entertainment began reimagining Gainbridge Fieldhouse to become a "Fieldhouse of the Future."

Part of the Green Sports Alliance and the Green Operations and Advanced Leadership Sustainability Movement, Gainbridge Fieldhouse relied on 80% recycled materials for its renovation, including all of the old seats.

The revamped, more efficient stadium is now providing fans with a modernized viewing experience while reducing energy use by 12% and cutting water consumption by a whopping 39%. What's more, Indiana has encouraged fans to get moving while taking a more eco-friendly, cost-effective mode of transportation to its arena through its Pedal to the Pacers event.

As for OKC's Paycom Center, it earned the first-ever "Made in Oklahoma House" certification from the Made in Oklahoma Coalition, committing to backing local businesses whenever possible and sourcing products from 20-plus Oklahoma companies.

Obtaining a standard of health and well-being as part of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, the GBAC (Global Biorisk Advisory Council) STAR-certified facility also uses reusable mops, dusters, and cleaning rags while keeping waste out of methane-producing landfills by donating pallets for composting.

These initiatives directly align with the NBA's broader sustainability goals. The NBA has been harnessing the power of basketball to drive toward a more sustainable future for nearly 20 years through NBA Green, part of the broader NBA Cares initiative, working to slash the league's environmental impact while raising awareness about the perks associated with sustainability.

