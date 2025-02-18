Experts warn of serious public health consequences following recent executive order: 'It's a cataclysmic ... decision'

"A grievous wound to world health, but a still deeper wound to the US."

The early days of President Trump's second term have been marked by a flurry of executive orders, some of which have drawn significant criticism from experts. His recent decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization has perhaps been the most criticized of all. But why is that?

What's happening?

The World Health Organization is an international agency formed by the United Nations to promote global health, suggest science-based health policy, and aid in emergency response. The United States has been a key member of the WHO since its inception in 1948, providing funding, sharing knowledge, offering humanitarian assistance, and more.

Now, a recent executive order has President Trump withdrawing the U.S. from the organization. He cites what he considers a large disparity in what the U.S. pays compared to other members as a primary motive for the withdrawal.

The official White House press release also cites the WHO's "mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic that arose out of Wuhan, China, and other global health crises, its failure to adopt urgently needed reforms, and its inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states" as motives for the order.

Why is withdrawing from the World Health Organization important?

President Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the WHO is likely to draw the full range of opinions. Expert opinions, however, seem to have formed a consensus: This withdrawal is dangerous and damaging.

"It's a cataclysmic presidential decision," Georgetown University public health law professor Lawrence Gostin said. "Withdrawal is a grievous wound to world health, but a still deeper wound to the US."

Gostin has been a critic of the decision since President Trump publicly considered it during his first term. In a 2020 article for The Lancet, he wrote, "Withdrawal from WHO would have dire consequences for US security, diplomacy, and influence," before concluding that "The USA cannot cut ties with WHO without incurring major disruption and damage, making Americans far less safe."

What's being done about the WHO withdrawal?

While full WHO withdrawal is supposed to take a year, President Trump's order calls for an immediate halt to U.S. funding and other support to the WHO. Therefore, despite the questionable legality of the order, the withdrawal is effectively complete with its signing.

However, it's important to note that many of the executive orders recently signed by President Trump have been running into legal roadblocks. A judge blocked the President's order to freeze federal spending on Feb. 11, and three judges have now blocked the order to end birthright citizenship.

As our country's system of checks and balances seeks to sort out the legality of the President's executive orders, you can write your congressman to express your concern about this decision.

