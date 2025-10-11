Officials spark debate with controversial ban on popular consumer products: 'This is government interfering'

"They have no idea what they are doing."

Wisconsin's new vaping restrictions have sparked heated debate among residents — and few seem happy.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the law limits which vaping products can be legally sold. Only devices and e-liquids listed on the Food and Drug Administration's approved product directory are now allowed. This has forced many stores to pull popular items from shelves. Some vape shop owners may even have to close their businesses.

In an informal survey by the Journal Sentinel, 84 readers weighed in about the issue, and less than 10% supported the new rules. Critics say the policy unfairly restricts adults' access while hurting small businesses, while supporters argue it's a necessary step to protect kids and teens.

"I see too many teens vaping. They have no idea what they are doing to their bodies," a 59-year-old reader wrote. A 21-year-old college student said classmates vape "in elevators, cars, classrooms" and welcomed the limits.

But others said the law punishes those who have turned to vaping to quit smoking cigarettes. "I am an ex-smoker (36 years) and this is the only thing that has kept me successful at not smoking," one person stated.

Another wrote: "This is government interfering in commerce when there are rules for sales to minors. Restricting adults' access to these devices is not what the government should be doing."

According to the newspaper, others pointed out that the government isn't going after fruity alcoholic beverages. "No one is trying to ban alcohol, which is undoubtedly one of the most addicting 'drugs' that lead to over 100k deaths a year," someone else said.

Beyond the policy debate, experts warn that vaping carries hidden costs for both public health and the planet. Not only do most e-cigarettes include addictive nicotine, but their use is particularly harmful for young people, as it stunts brain development and causes lung injuries (via Cancer.org).

On the environmental side, disposable vapes are a major source of toxic e-waste, contributing to plastic pollution and improper disposal of lithium batteries. Many single-use devices end up in landfills or waterways, leaching harmful chemicals into the environment.

The new rules mirror efforts in 13 other states to regulate the rapidly expanding industry and prevent young people from accessing vapes. Supporters say that while the law may be controversial now, it could push manufacturers toward safer, more sustainable designs. That would reduce harm not just to users but to communities and ecosystems as well.

"We caught my 15-year-old granddaughter vaping," one survey participant told the Journal Sentinel. "It [seems] easier for them to get and [hide], especially with all the fancy ways they are made, and they put electronic games on them. That, to me, targets the young kids."

