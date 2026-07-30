Wisconsin residents urge regulators to reject gas plant they say would feed data center growth

"Please do not ask us to sacrifice our health, our quality of life, and our community."

At two hearings in Kenosha County last week, residents of Paris voiced strong opposition to a proposed natural gas plant, saying their rural community should not have to take on the hazards of an energy project linked to growing data center electricity needs.

What happened?

In the Wisconsin town, testimony was largely critical of Invenergy's proposed Red Oak Ridge Energy Center, a 1.2-gigawatt natural gas plant that would be one of the largest in the state if approved.

Wisconsin Public Radio reported that the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin was reviewing the proposal and that the project's estimated acquisition and construction cost was $1.8 billion.

The hearings took place after a PSC report projected that the Badger State's electricity demand could climb by over 40% by 2032, with hyperscale data centers accounting for much of the increase.

We Energies, which serves data center developments in Port Washington and Mount Pleasant, plans to acquire the project.

Among those who spoke against the plan was Paris resident Kaley Zalubowski, who said her son has asthma.

"Please do not ask us to sacrifice our health, our quality of life, and our community for a project that benefits others while placing the burden on those who call this place home," she said, per WPR.

Another Paris resident, Tina Brewer, said: "This project is not being built to benefit our families, our schools, our farms, or our local community. The electricity generated by this methane plant is intended to power energy-hungry data centers."

Some residents supported the proposal.

Mike Cavalenes praised the location: "There's two warehouses behind it. There's water available. Lake Michigan water. There's the power lines just a short distance away and there's a gas facility there. Whoever did this knew what they were looking for."

Why does it matter?

Paris Town Board Chair John Holloway said the town already hosts a solar farm and peaker plant, and many locals were asking why their community keeps being chosen for additional power generation while other areas reap the benefits.

Coal and natural gas plants contribute to air and water pollution linked to asthma, heart disease, cancer, and premature death while also locking households into energy systems that can keep bills high when compared with power derived from more abundant resources such as sunlight and wind.

Critics have also pointed to industry lobbying that can slow the transition to cleaner, cheaper energy options that would better protect families and lower costs.

Supporters of the proposed plant, including labor leaders and some local officials, said it would help meet peak demand, create construction jobs, and generate tax revenue.

Daniel Birmingham, Invenergy's Red Oak Ridge Energy Center developer, said the facility would "help stabilize costs and meet electricity needs during periods of peak demand," WPR reported.

For opponents, the central fear is that Paris would be left with the pollution and industrial buildup associated with a large gas plant.

What's being done?

The project remains before state regulators.

Invenergy hopes to start construction by October and have the plant operating by June 30, 2030, according to the PSC, WPR noted.

Residents have attended town board meetings and public hearings to raise concerns about health impacts, land use, and whether they have enough influence over major industrial projects.

Holloway said many people remain uneasy about the state approval process and uncertain about who stands to benefit.

Supporters continued to press their case as well.

George Stoner, who leads the village board in neighboring Somers, submitted written testimony, saying, "I welcome this investment in our community," per WPR.

Somers would provide water service if the plant moves forward.

"What's happening here feels like the wild west," Brewer said.

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