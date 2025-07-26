Lawmakers pass bill that will fast-track projects to boost energy supply: 'All of this is to pave the way ahead of time'

Wisconsin lawmakers approved a bill to facilitate new nuclear energy projects at existing and new power generation sites.

As Inside Climate News reported, the Wisconsin State Legislature approved 2025 Senate Bill 125, and Gov. Tony Evers signed it into law.

The governor approved $1 million from the state's budget for a feasibility study of a nuclear power plant. This type of study is essential because it typically takes many years and substantial funds to build a new nuclear plant.

Once built, nuclear power holds promise for powering energy-intensive data centers in Wisconsin. The state now consumes considerably more energy than it produces, which is where new nuclear projects could step in to boost the energy supply.

This bipartisan development in Wisconsin is encouraging because the federal government is also supporting nuclear power under the Trump administration. While funding for wind and solar incentives has been cut at the federal level, support for nuclear energy is increasing.

The prior administration's Inflation Reduction Act helped pave the way for greater widespread support for nuclear energy. Some lawmakers have emphasized the need for more public education so that people understand that it can be clean and safe if operated properly.

There is a strong global demand for the production of new energy in large quantities. One Wisconsin representative pointed out to Inside Climate News that nuclear energy is the "fastest way to generate the most amount of power with the least amount of impact on the community."

However, there are also growing concerns about how to manage nuclear waste resulting from this type of power generation. Critics of the bill argue that the nuclear industry should fund its own study rather than using taxpayer dollars and that the state should prioritize wind and solar energy solutions.

As an individual, you can support the transition to clean energy by making sustainable investments and voting for pro-climate candidates in elections.

Looking ahead, the feasibility study will proceed in Wisconsin, assessing how nuclear projects can replace dirty energy sourcing from gas and coal plants. Once the study is complete, officials can evaluate the environmental and community impacts and identify ideal locations for new nuclear projects.

"All of this is to pave the way ahead of time so when a company comes in, they're not turning into unexpected roadblocks," said Wisconsin Rep. Shae Sortwell, per Inside Climate News.

