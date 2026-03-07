Lawmakers propose bold action to stabilize electricity prices: 'We could be the powerhouse'

Wisconsin lawmakers are advancing a bipartisan proposal to expand nuclear power in the state, which could strengthen energy reliability and help power homes for decades to come.

The effort, led by Republican lawmaker Rep. Shae Sortwell and backed by members of both parties, wants to position Wisconsin as a leader in nuclear development.

Supporters have said modern nuclear technology could complement renewable energy while meeting growing electricity demand.

"If we do this right, we could be the powerhouse," Sortwell told the Capitol Chats podcast of Wisconsin's potential role in revitalizing nuclear energy, as summarized by The Badger Project.

The proposal comes as utilities nationwide are facing rising electricity needs — from massive data centers that drive up energy prices to the expansion of EV infrastructure. Nuclear power plants produce large amounts of electricity while releasing minimal planet-warming pollution, making them attractive to policymakers focused on cutting pollution and stabilizing the grid.

Unlike wind and solar, nuclear plants can run around the clock. This reliability could help keep energy prices stable for consumers and reduce dependence on burning fuels such as coal, oil, and gas to generate power.

At the same time, nuclear energy is still relatively controversial. It has high upfront costs, and long construction timelines can balloon projects well past the initial budget. There's also the challenge of managing dangerous radioactive waste and safety concerns for nearby communities. Meanwhile, concerns abound about historical links between nuclear technology and weapons proliferation.

Newer reactor designs, including smaller modular reactors, could address some of those concerns by improving safety features and reducing costs. Failing to explore nuclear expansion could leave the state at a disadvantage as neighboring regions invest in advanced energy tech.

For residents, expanded nuclear power could mean a steadier supply of low-carbon electricity and lower bills. A more diversified grid can also make it more resilient during extreme weather, leading to fewer outages.

"Nuclear has definitely become a bipartisan topic," said Paul Wilson, chair of the nuclear engineering department at UW-Madison. "When you close a nuclear power plant, you burn more fossil fuels and put more carbon dioxide in the air. And that is becoming a real, painfully obvious thing to people from both sides of the political aisle."

