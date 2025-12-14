The report points out how the charging market is diversifying.

There are over 4,000 new electric vehicle fast-charging ports available in the U.S., expanding the viable charging options for EV drivers.

As Electrek reported, a new report revealed that with the latest Q3 2005 additions, there are now at least 64,486 charging ports at 12,375 stations across the country.

The EV charging platform Paren released a report detailing these numbers, which represent a slight slowdown from previous quarters. However, the decline in new charging station additions can largely be attributed to seasonal trends and will bounce back as America's EV infrastructure continues to grow.

Tesla had the largest number of Q3 charging-station deployments and added almost 45% of new charging ports nationwide. However, the Paren report points out how the charging port market is also diversifying, with more small and regional operators also adding new ports.

Other notable highlights in the report include the fact that every state in the nation added at least one new charging station. States saw increases in EV charging activity during summer travel, and nationwide pricing rose by about 1 cent per kilowatt-hour on average.

The momentum in charging-station activity and growth can continue if operators prioritize proactive maintenance to keep stations functional and reliable.

"Paren's Q3 snapshot shows a maturing charging market: slightly slower but steady growth, improving reliability, and broader competition," according to Electrek.

But even as public EV charging infrastructure grows, many drivers choose to charge their vehicles at home to save money.

However you charge your EV, driving an electric vehicle is among the most sustainable choices you can make in daily life. And fortunately, ditching your gas-guzzling, pollution-producing car for an EV is becoming easier with each new charging option that enters the market.

"Tesla is certainly dominating the charging scene in the U.S.," one Electrek reader commented on the port expansion news.

"The EV charging network will need to grow 3X to achieve parity and replace the fossil gas retail network," another reader suggested.

