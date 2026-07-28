Wisconsin residents blast proposed gas plant as 'pollution for a data center' as unions back it

"They want to pollute our air for a data center. It's heartbreaking."

A proposed gas plant in southeastern Wisconsin is facing intense opposition from nearby residents, who argue the project would bring more pollution and strain local water resources.

At the same time, union supporters said the facility is needed to help keep the region's power supply reliable.

What happened?

At Thursday's final public hearings, people in Paris urged regulators to deny Invenergy's proposed Red Oak Ridge Energy Center, according to Spectrum News 1.

The outlet said the plan calls for a natural gas plant of more than 1,100 megawatts that would serve as backup for the local power system, with the power needs of data centers spotlighted by the developer as a factor in the proposal.

Among the residents speaking out was Rachel Kirschner, who lives within a mile of the proposed site: "They want to pollute our air for a data center. It's heartbreaking."

Water demand was another major point of concern. Cassie Steiner of the Sierra Club of Wisconsin said Red Oak Ridge and the separate Foundry Ridge project would use an average of 21.2 million gallons of water each year if both are built.

Invenergy responded that Red Oak Ridge's cooling system is designed to conserve water: "There are many days in the year when the project will use almost no water," the company said in a statement.

Developer Daniel Birmingham added that the plant's power would go onto the regional grid to help provide reliable and affordable service, in addition to supporting power needs of data centers.

Why does it matter?

For nearby residents, the main concerns center on health, air pollution, and pressure on local water supplies.

For Kirschner, those concerns are personal.

She said, "I have two kids. I have a 7-year-old and a 9-year-old. It can give them asthma. It's very concerning."

Coal and natural gas plants contribute to air and water pollution linked to asthma, heart disease, cancer, and premature death.

They can also keep household energy costs high when communities remain tied to fuel sources that depend on ongoing extraction and price-sensitive supply chains, rather than drawing more electricity from abundant wind and sunlight.

Rising energy demand from large industrial users, including data centers, can also come into conflict with local quality-of-life concerns.

Backers of the project, however, say dependable electric service is a serious issue.

Josh Birong of Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 118 warned, "If we are not going to build more power plants, we're going to end up with problems."

What's being done?

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission is now reviewing testimony and public comments, and a final decision is expected in the coming months.

As that review continues, opponents are still focusing on public health and resource protection, while Invenergy is continuing to reassure residents about water use and the plant's role in supporting the grid.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.