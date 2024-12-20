New report reveals state's staggering economic shift after unlikely industry boom: 'An industry to put our money on'

"This report shows that clean energy jobs are growing faster than the overall economy."

A powerful shift is happening in Wisconsin, and it's bringing jobs, investment, and innovation along with it, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

The newest Clean Jobs Midwest report shows how the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) gave clean energy jobs in the state an influx of employees, pushing the total past 73,000 and counting.

With Milwaukee ranking seventh in the Midwest for clean energy employment and a workforce deeply involved in projects like energy-efficient lighting and heat pump installations, Wisconsin positions itself as a key player in the region's clean energy transition.

This boom in employment has been growing at nearly four times the pace of Wisconsin's overall economy while investing billions into renewable energy and energy efficiency projects. Globally, an International Energy Agency report found that the energy sector added over 2.5 million jobs in 2023, bringing the total to 67 million globally.

"When it comes to supporting a state's economy, clean energy is an industry to put our money on because we know that when we invest in clean energy, the economy benefits," said Micaela Preskill, director of state advocacy for Environmental Entrepreneurs.

Around 77% of Wisconsin's clean energy workforce focuses on practical improvements in homes and businesses, from lighting retrofits to modernizing HVAC systems. Renewable energy and clean vehicle sectors are growing rapidly and have employed over 13,000 workers between them, according to the Clean Jobs Midwest report.

Isaiah Ness, CEO of Sun Bear Industries in Green Bay, sees the renewable energy job boom transforming underserved communities. His company works to provide accessible and reliable renewable energy to disadvantaged areas.

Ness credits the Inflation Reduction Act for making these projects feasible: "...a lot of the grant programs and direct pay options through the (Inflation Reduction Act) have made renewables possible and made it not as big of a climb when working with the utility companies," he explained.

But the impact isn't limited to jobs, as clean energy initiatives are cutting pollution and reducing energy costs, benefiting both people and the environment.

Projects like the IRA fund the expansion of heat pump technology and renewable energy installations that are helping people save money while also addressing rising global temperatures.

At the same time, groundbreaking innovations like Focused Energy's laser-based nuclear fusion technology are paving the way for more transformative clean energy solutions.

Wisconsin will receive $4 billion for renewable energy and storage projects through 2030, and the state's Clean Energy Plan aims to create over 41,000 additional jobs by the end of the decade.

Preskill emphasizes the bipartisan benefits of this transition: "We know these federal policies are working. This report shows that clean energy jobs are growing faster than the overall economy."

From local efforts like Sun Bear Industries' community projects to large-scale clean transportation investments across the Midwest, these initiatives contribute to stronger economies and better opportunities for everyone.

