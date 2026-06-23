Will County clears airport-sized solar project promising 600 MW and 1,000 jobs

"Illinois is among the fastest-growing electricity markets in the Midwest."

In Illinois, Will County officials have signed off on Earthrise Energy's Pride of the Prairie proposal, a planned 600-megawatt solar development that, if built as proposed, would cover 11.9 square miles — about the size of Chicago O'Hare International Airport — and support roughly 1,000 jobs.

What happened?

By approving a special-use permit, the Will County Board cleared an important local hurdle for Pride of the Prairie, which is one of the Midwest's largest solar projects by acreage.

According to Solar Builder, Earthrise plans to connect the project through existing interconnection at its Lincoln Generating Facility, an approach that could bring additional power to the grid more quickly as electricity demand rises in Illinois.

"Illinois is among the fastest-growing electricity markets in the Midwest, and projects like Pride of the Prairie are critical to meeting demand reliably and quickly," Earthrise Energy CEO Jeff Hunter said, per Solar Builder.

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Earthrise said using existing transmission infrastructure could speed up the delivery of renewable electricity compared with constructing entirely new connections.

Why does it matter?

A 600-megawatt solar installation can help support a growing grid, reduce dependence on polluting energy sources, and create construction and maintenance jobs along the way.

Cleaner electricity can also improve public health. As more renewable energy comes online, communities can benefit from cleaner air, which is especially important for families facing emissions-related health risks.

What are people saying?

Hunter called the approval a "significant milestone" and said repurposing transmission infrastructure can bring "new energy supply to the grid significantly faster than traditional greenfield projects."

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James P. Connolly, business manager of the Chicago Laborers' District Council, called the board's vote "a win for the working men and women of Will County."

He added: "The Pride of the Prairie Solar Project will not only create hundreds of jobs for local union members, but also create a pathway for new apprentice laborers to begin their careers in construction."

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