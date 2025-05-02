Lawmakers unveil clever new license plate to address major safety concern: 'That's the problem that we're aiming to fix'

"This bill is a positive way for the public to engage and show support."

The Montana House passed a bill overwhelmingly to create a specialty license plate that will raise funds to build a wildlife crossing and prevent animal collisions.

According to Montana Right Now, the Montana House of Representatives passed the bill at the beginning of April, with only six votes in opposition.

Residents who choose this specialty license plate will pay a $20 fee that will be deposited into the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) account.

FWP will collaborate with the Department of Transportation (DOT) for design, research, building, and maintaining the crossings.

Based on the state's other specialty plates, this one could generate about $160,000 a year. The special fund can also accept gifts and donations, and DOT and FWP can match those funds.

According to the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, the bill has passed the state's Senate and just needs Governor Greg Gianforte to sign it into law.

The state's DOT estimated that over 3,200 drivers in the state are involved in accidents with animals. Additionally, maintenance crews and tribal officers recover around 6,000 wildlife bodies from the road each year.

"Data analyzed by State Farm Insurance shows collisions with wildlife contribute to more than 10% of all car accidents in Montana, making Big Sky Country the second-highest risk state," per Montana Right Now.

Acting House Speaker Katie Zolnikov spoke to the House Transportation Committee, referencing a recent study that indicated 70% of drivers in the state have been involved in an accident with wildlife.

Zolnikov said, "That's the problem that we're aiming to fix."

According to Montana Right Now, Montana already has "125 wildlife crossing structures." However, it lacks the funding to put more in place. Unfortunately, wildlife crossings are expensive. DOT Director Chris Dorrington said, "Average simple underpasses are between $500,000 and $2 million, simple overpasses are between $3 and $10 million."

However, he added, "This bill is a positive way for the public to engage and show support for wildlife accommodations."

Other states and countries have also built wildlife crossings. For example, Canada's Banff National Park built a crossing that wolves, elk, deer, cougars, bears, and more use. It has reduced collisions by 80% and decreased collisions with deer and elk by 96%.

Ryan Chapin, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership's Montana field manager, said, "By establishing the Wildlife Highway Crossings and Accommodations Account, Montana is making a commitment to increasing public safety on Montana's roadways while conserving wildlife."

Using your voice and speaking with your representatives can help to put structures like this in place for the benefit of wildlife and road users.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.