Governor signs executive order that could affect thousands of homeowners' properties: 'Part of a bigger state strategy'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom moved on Feb. 6 to implement unenforced "Zone 0" regulations to protect homes, businesses, and public structures from wildfires.

The 2020 rule, which established that buildings should feature a five-foot ember-resistant area around their perimeters, "was never developed into a regulation by the State Board of Forestry and Fire Protection," The Mercury News reported.

This order changes that. The law applies to buildings in the highest fire severity zone. New fire hazard maps have been and will continue to be released through March 24, and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection will enforce them in its jurisdiction.

"Wildfire experts in recent years have highlighted the dangers of wind-driven embers that can travel great distances and ignite flammable materials on and around homes," the paper stated. "With climate change contributing to larger, more frequent wildfires, state authorities have focused heavily on pushing residents to create 'defensible space' around their homes."

The Mercury News noted mulch and other combustible materials will not be allowed in these areas. Residents and building owners will also be responsible for clearing vegetation, leaves, and more as well as keeping wood piles and other flammables away from structures.

Some homeowners are against these regulations because of the time and money they require. Wood fencing, for example, may have to be replaced or removed, as it can help fire rapidly spread. Vinyl fences may be a step up but can catch fire if exposed to direct flames, according to The Mercury News.

But Cal Fire told the outlet that research "has provided science-based evidence showing how the first five feet of defensible space can make a difference to prevent embers and direct flame contact from igniting homes."

California Natural Resources Agency secretary Wade Crowfoot said this will help prevent wildfires from turning into urban firestorms, which is what happened with breathtaking speed and destruction in the recent Palisades and Eaton Fires in the Los Angeles area.

"These proposals are part of a bigger state strategy to build wildfire and forest resilience," Newsom said in a news release, naming forest management, investments in firefighting personnel and equipment, community hardening, and response technologies.

