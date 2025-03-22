Homeowners stunned as insurers cancel policies for list of bizarre reasons: '[They] just flatly dropped us'

"We invited them to come out here, but they refused."

Insurance companies are canceling California homeowners' policies by the dozens. Why? The reasons are less than convincing.

"[AAA] just flatly dropped us," said Susan Gadoua, per ABC7 News. "They just said, we're dropping you and you have no option to do anything."

What's happening?

Gadoua had been a loyal AAA member for 30 years, always paying on time and having no claims during that period. Yet she received a letter from the insurer dropping her coverage.

AAA cited over a dozen reasons, including extra vehicles and tires on her property. "We've never even had any of that on our property," said Gadoua.

According to the letter, the primary reason AAA dropped her coverage was because of cardboard on her property. The insurer obtained an aerial Google Earth image to attest to this statement — without acknowledging that the photo was over two years old.

Ironically, the cardboard in the aerial photo was from Gadoua's completed fireproofing project. She'd cleared it away long ago when the letter arrived.

"It was totally clean," said Gadoua. "We invited them to come out here, but they refused."

Dozens of California homeowners are facing the same problem. Insurers are dropping them for trivial reasons, including having a pool, having a second grill, claims of outdated paint, and claims of roof mold.

Why is it important?

While unethical, it's not surprising that insurance companies are feeling the heat of their California coverage. The state is a hot spot for natural disasters given rising temperatures. In 2025, there have been 545 wildfires in the state, according to California Fire.

With global temperatures rising, many Californians are taking the wise step of fireproofing their homes. Ultimately, though, tackling the root causes of wildfires is the most effective long-term solution. Rising global temperatures are causing more frequent and severe weather events, resulting in faster-spreading and deadlier wildfires.

What's being done about it?

While "natural" disasters such as wildfires often seem out of our hands, our everyday actions can contribute to the global overheating in which they thrive. Switching to electric appliances and LED lightbulbs may seem insignificant, but these small acts significantly reduce our environmental impact.

When insurance companies turn their backs on high-risk areas, it's crucial that we don't. By staying up to date on climate issues and playing our part by upgrading our households to clean energy, we can help fight rising temperatures.

