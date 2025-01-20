Homeowner outraged after insurance company cancels policy using photos of property taken by drone: 'A roof guy ... couldn't find anything'

"This is something homeowners now need to be aware of: a new set of eyes in the sky hovering over homes."

A Florida homeowner is on the verge of losing his insurance coverage after a drone took pictures of his house.

What's happening?

Otis Browning of Belle Glade was stunned when he received a letter that stated his homeowners insurance policy would not be renewed, West Palm Beach's WPTV reported.

Two months prior, his insurer had contracted Bees360 to issue what it called a "drone-assisted underwriting report."

Security First cited the condition of the roof in its nonrenewal notice. At least nine spots highlighted in the report appeared to show minimal wear, although the company called out damaged, loose, and missing shingles.

"I've been up on top of the house with a roof guy, and he couldn't find anything," Browning told WPTV.

Security First President, Secretary, and Director Melissa Burt DeVriese said Browning could repair or replace his roof by the March policy expiration deadline.

"The great thing about drones is it enables us to get a great image of the house exterior, especially the roof, and it's much safer than putting somebody on the roof," she said, noting that drones and other technology are becoming more popular in the industry.

Why is this important?

The Sunshine State is in the midst of a "coverage collapse," as WPTV called it, as insurers pull out of areas, raise rates, and drop coverage. The companies say they're not making money, and homeowners are being hung out to dry.

The state is frequently hit by hurricanes, which are notorious for dishing out wind damage amid other hazards such as flooding. If the properties that make it through these events are deemed unfit — with the aid of a machine that apparently can see what humans cannot — there's nowhere to turn.

DeVriese said a drone provides better images than someone with a camera.

Browning countered: "Real picky. Picky. Picky."

"So it seems this is something homeowners now need to be aware of: a new set of eyes in the sky hovering over homes," WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny said.

What's being done about the homeowners insurance crisis?

Louisiana and California are in similar situations because of the combination of extreme weather events and the insurance industry, but they're not the only ones. People all over the country are losing coverage or being charged exorbitantly high rates to keep their policies.

Governments and other regulators can help, but their solution is often to offer policies from state-run insurers of last resort, which are also usually expensive or lacking.

The fix, though not immediate, is to reduce the risk of wildfires, hurricanes, and other disasters. Anyone can take simple steps at home to cut their reliance on dirty fuels, which emit heat-trapping pollution that is driving the rapidly rising global temperature and therefore causing more frequent and severe extreme weather.

Start by unplugging your energy vampires, washing your clothes in cold water, and saying goodbye to plastic. Bigger steps include getting rid of your grass and gas-powered yard equipment, installing a heat pump, and switching to an electric vehicle.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.