Supermarket CEO issues stark warning about availability of popular products: 'We will not be able to source certain things'

The CEO of one of America's largest grocery chains has a stark warning for customers about the impact of climate change and extreme weather on the ability to buy some of your favorite foods.

"We will hit certain points where we're not able to source certain things," said Jason Buechel, the CEO of Whole Foods and the VP of Amazon Worldwide Grocery Stores, in an interview at the Food Tank Food Summit held at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

Citing egg and dairy shortages over the holidays as an example, Buechel warned: "We're going to see that with more products within our grocery stores."

Buechel said it's critical that customers understand what's happening to food supply chains

as warming temperatures cause extreme weather events to become more intense and frequent. According to Bayer's 2024 Farmer Voice Survey, more than 60% reported "significant revenue loss" due to adverse weather over the past several years.

"We have to bring some of these things to broader awareness so customers know these things are happening, which can tie back to climate change," he said.

While access to products or increased prices are challenging for consumers, it impacts farmers even more. That hits close to home for Buechel, whose grandparents were dairy farmers.

"Being a farmer isn't easy alone, but one weather event could affect the entire crop for their business for that year," he said. "Because of the volatility with climate events," he said some farmers are wondering, "Is it worth it?"

When grocery stores do have a challenge sourcing products like berries, impacted by destructive flooding in Brazil last year, they are usually able to find that product from another country, "so customers don't feel the pain as much as farmers within our supply chain." But Buechel said that's not always going to be the case.

🍅 What else is happening behind the scenes: Reducing food waste

While customers may not see it in the stores, there's a lot happening behind the scenes at Whole Foods to address one of the biggest sources of emissions: food waste.

"This for me is a personal passion project," Buechel said. "At the end of the day, it's actually rotting food in our landfills that's a bigger contributor of methane gas than cows. For us, [the question is,] 'How do we tackle that issue on all fronts?'"

That includes:

◉ Partnering with their suppliers to ensure they aren't over-producing or over-ordering to line up supply and demand

◉ Making surplus products available to the food insecure through food donations in every metro area, and where necessary, turning extra food into animal feed

◉ Offer customers discounts on food that may otherwise be heading to the landfill through partnerships with apps like Too Good To Go, a program Buechel says has diverted over 1 million pounds of food over the past year while offering a 50% discount on bakery and other items

In the United States, food waste is estimated at 30-40% of the food supply, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

🍌 Better sourcing…and storytelling

Buechel also spoke about Whole Foods' mission to help people "eat healthier, have more delicious food, and do things better for the soil and the farmers." Its "Sourced for Good" program highlights products that are good for the environment, good for workers growing those products, and good for the community.

Take bananas, for example, many of which are sourced from Earth University, an organization that seeks to improve the working conditions of banana farmers while also taking care of the environment. "Sharing those stories helps influence the decision around what customers are going to buy," he said.

"As retailers … as storytellers, we have to figure out how to find the best ways to connect with this generation and harness the influence that they're going to have in creating the changes that we need in the industry," he said.

"What I get excited about is that [the next generation] truly are making buying decisions in line with their values."

Just as important as the products Whole Foods sells in stores, Buechel said, "It's actually the products and items that we don't sell, is what differentiates us," referring to over 500-plus banned ingredients the company doesn't offer because they don't meet standards.

Buechel hopes Whole Foods can become a model for the industry.

"Our goal is having a ripple effect. We want other folks to copy us," he said. "We constantly challenge our competitors: 'Join in.' We want to help protect our food systems and nourish people and the planet."

