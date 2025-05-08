White House sparks outrage after fast-tracking controversial ocean project: 'Like lighting a match in a room full of dynamite'

"It threatens ecosystems, global cooperation, and US credibility all at once."

The White House released a statement in late April announcing an executive order to fast-track deep-sea mining for minerals such as nickel, cobalt, and titanium. The directive aims to reduce reliance on imported resources. But scientists warn that it could open the door to irreversible damage in fragile ocean ecosystems, as Mongabay noted.

What's happening?

This new order focuses on polymetallic nodules, which are mineral-filled lumps found on the ocean floor. The White House's statement pinpoints "strengthening partnerships with allies and industry to counter China's growing influence over seabed mineral resources" as a primary driver of the order.

The executive order directs federal agencies to take numerous actions within 60 days, such as creating a process to grant exploration and mining permits and finding organizations interested in processing mined materials.

Why is deep-sea mining concerning?

Though pitched as a path to economic and energy independence from other countries, deep-sea mining could also harm some of the planet's most delicate ecosystems, warn experts. Jeff Watters, the Ocean Conservancy's vice president for external affairs, told AP News that "the harm caused by deep-sea mining isn't restricted to the ocean floor: it will impact the entire water column, top to bottom, and everyone and everything relying on it."

The ocean absorbs about 31% of carbon pollution, which helps reduce some impacts of the changing climate, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The ocean also provides about half of the oxygen for the planet — mostly through ocean plankton that photosynthesize.

Deep-sea mining can disrupt the balance of the ocean, causing experts to criticize the move.

"We found persistent impacts, lasting for nearly half a century, to the seabed environment and particularly the larger animals living in the area," said UK National Oceanography Centre biogeosciences head Daniel Jones.

It may also cause the release of toxins and carbon and biodiversity loss, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

What's being done to protect marine ecosystems?

The United Nations' International Seabed Authority issued a statement condemning the U.S. executive order. According to the ISA, attempts to mine the ocean floor beyond U.S. waters without global oversight would threaten decades of international cooperation.

Organizations like Greenpeace have also spoken out against the order. "Authorizing deep-sea mining outside international law is like lighting a match in a room full of dynamite — it threatens ecosystems, global cooperation, and U.S. credibility all at once," said Arlo Hemphill, a Greenpeace project lead, in a statement.

While the order is currently on track to continue, scientists, advocacy groups, and policymakers are taking action to protect oceans and marine life. For example, aquafarmers in California farm invasive purple sea urchins to reduce their harm to local ecosystems. And dozens of Commonwealth nations created the Apia Ocean Declaration to protect 30% of oceans from harmful human actions by 2030.

You can also do your part to keep marine ecosystems healthy by making ocean-friendly lifestyle choices. Reducing your carbon impact is a good way to start. Using less energy at home and cutting back on car travel can help lower pollution that makes its way into bodies of water. You can also choose plastic-free products to limit plastic pollution that winds up in the ocean.

