Elon Musk gives bitter remark as Tesla rival Waymo defies his bold claims: 'Congrats'

Alphabet's Waymo started providing paid passenger trips on major freeways this week. This contradicts Tesla CEO Elon Musk's August statement that the company's multi-sensor approach prevents highway operation, reported Business Insider.

What happened?

On Wednesday, Waymo opened freeway access to paying riders in Phoenix, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. The service now includes routes on highways like California's 101.

A Business Insider demonstration showed the freeway option saved 17 minutes on one Bay Area trip. No problems occurred during the ride.

Musk posted on X in August that Waymo's combination of sensors creates problems. The company's vehicles carry five lidar units, six radar components, and 29 cameras. According to Musk, lidar and radar readings "disagree" with camera information.

"This sensor ambiguity causes increased, not decreased, risk," Musk wrote. "That's why Waymos can't drive on highways."

Tesla's CEO has long criticized lidar, describing it as an expensive "crutch." He declared in 2019 that "anyone relying on lidar is doomed." Tesla's own self-driving system only uses cameras.

On Wednesday, Musk responded to a post from Google's chief scientist, Jeff Dean, about Waymo's freeway access by writing, "Congrats," on X.

Why does Waymo's freeway expansion matter?

The debate over autonomous vehicle sensors shapes how quickly self-driving electric cars might replace gas-powered vehicles on roads. Faster adoption of autonomous EVs may lower transportation pollution.

In a 2022 research paper, Waymo engineers discussed addressing "ambiguity" between camera and radar inputs. Their method uses radar and lidar to verify camera readings for distance (though this doesn't eliminate all conflicts).

Wider availability of robotaxi services might speed the transition away from personal car ownership. Fewer individually owned vehicles mean less manufacturing demand and lower overall pollution from transportation.

What can I do about transportation pollution?

Make your next vehicle purchase an electric one. EVs produce zero tailpipe pollution and cost less to operate than gas cars.

When you can, take public transportation or join a carpool. Sharing rides means fewer total vehicles traveling the same routes.

Reach out to your city council members and state legislators. Tell them you want more EV charging infrastructure and stronger incentives for electric vehicle buyers.

