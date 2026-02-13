Major convenience store chain unveils game-changing additions to parking lots: 'Glad to see'

"Often thought it would be a great location."

In addition to the made-to-order food and 24/7 convenience, drivers have yet another reason to love the Wawa chain of convenience stores.

As Electrek reported, Wawa joined the Tesla Supercharger for Business program and now has self-branded Superchargers.

The two companies have been collaborating for over 10 years, and many Wawa stores already have Tesla Superchargers. But now, the convenience chain launched its first site with Wawa-owned, Wawa-branded Superchargers.

The Wawa-owned-and-branded Superchargers are in Alachua, Florida. There are 16 charging stalls with 325-kilowatt power output at the Wawa-set charging rate of $0.37 per kilowatt-hour.

Tesla still installs and manages these fast chargers through its business program, which the electric vehicle automaker launched in November.

This program, which supports company collaboration, is encouraging amid ongoing news of Tesla's sales declines and legal trouble. Tesla's Supercharger for Business program can benefit traditional gas stations and convenience stores by bringing EV drivers to their locations, where they're likely to spend money on more than just charging.

Regardless of the automaker you buy from, making your next car an EV is an excellent way to save money on gas and maintenance costs while reducing pollution.

"I drive past this WAWA all the time and often thought it would be a great location," one Electrek reader commented on the Wawa Supercharger news.

"Glad to see more supercharger investments being made," another person wrote.

"Why don't ALL WAWA have these?" someone else wondered. "Especially the new stores!"

