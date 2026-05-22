Peter Thiel's $1 billion wave-powered ocean data center bet sparks backlash

A Reddit post about Peter Thiel backing a wave-powered ocean data center is drawing sharp backlash, as users are questioning both the technology and the motives behind it.

According to Fortune, which cited the Financial Times, the startup is valued at $1 billion, but many commenters framed the idea as another flashy billionaire bet that could leave everyday people carrying the risk.

The post highlighted that Thiel is reportedly leading funding for the startup, and it quickly gained traction, racking up more than 1,000 upvotes and drawing hundreds of comments critical of the project.

Much of the pushback centered on whether wave energy can reliably power something as demanding as a data center.

The top comment read: "People have been trying to use waves to produce electricity for like a century, and they never got it to be efficient enough ... has Thiel solved that problem?"

Others focused less on the engineering and more on who is funding it. Several users criticized the idea of billionaires pouring money into speculative projects while many households are dealing with higher costs and economic strain.

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One commenter summed up that anger bluntly: "Ok so he can fund it with a fraction of his own wealth, great. Tax these motherf******."

A separate thread of criticism suggested the appeal of an offshore data center may have less to do with sustainability and more to do with avoiding oversight.

When a billion-dollar tech project is marketed with a renewable-energy angle, it can sound like a climate solution even when key questions remain unanswered. That's a big reason this story struck a nerve.

The concern is not just whether the idea works. It's whether high-profile investors can shape the conversation around "green" infrastructure before the public sees proof that a project is practical, efficient, or accountable. If a venture is overhyped, communities can still end up absorbing the consequences through public incentives, weak oversight, or attention pulled away from proven climate solutions.

The backlash also reflects broader distrust of corporate green branding. A project can sound futuristic and eco-friendly while still raising serious questions about transparency, resilience, and who benefits most.

At this stage, much of the response is public scrutiny — and that matters. Commenters are already doing what investors and policymakers should also be doing: asking for evidence, not just headlines.

That means demanding clear answers about whether wave power can support constant computing loads, how an ocean-based facility would handle storms and maintenance, and what kind of regulatory oversight would apply offshore. Skeptical public reaction can help slow the rush to celebrate a concept before the details are tested.

"One of the biggest problems to overcome with wave energy is corrosion and sea life, muscles and what not. Wave energy is very, very maintenance heavy," one Reddit user commented.

Another captured the deeper suspicion driving the backlash: "This isn't about energy or efficiency. It's about storing and processing data somewhere no government or oversight can interfere."

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