Hotel worker sparks outrage after posting image of bizarre daily routine: 'Did they ever bother to explain why?'

A hotel worker's Reddit post about their workplace's puzzling landscaping practice has people talking.

The employee shared that staff members spend 30 minutes each day watering decorative rocks along a concrete walkway, a perfect example of how businesses sometimes waste water without considering the bigger picture.

Photo Credit: Reddit

What's happening?

A member of Reddit's r/Anticonsumption community posted a photo showing an aggregation of landscaping rocks receiving their daily watering treatment.

"Every day, the hotel I work at spends about half an hour watering these rocks," they wrote.

The post gained attention, with one commenter joking, "And they still haven't grown. Someone scammed them."

"Did they ever bother to explain why?" another asked. "Sounds like a waste of resources, especially given the water situation in many parts of the world."

Why is water waste concerning?

Water scarcity affects millions worldwide, making thoughtless water usage particularly problematic. Hotels use massive amounts of water daily for guest rooms, laundry, pools, and landscaping. When businesses waste water on unnecessary practices like watering rocks, they drive up operational costs and misuse a precious resource many communities desperately need.

The hospitality industry's water consumption has broader effects on local water supplies, especially in drought-prone regions. Beyond the immediate waste, practices like these can influence other businesses to follow suit, multiplying the negative impact.

Is the hotel doing anything about this?

The original poster hasn't shared whether management knows about or has addressed this wasteful practice.

Many hotels have adopted water-saving measures, from low-flow showerheads to drought-resistant landscaping. However, this example shows there's still room for improvement in how some properties manage their resources.

Some hotels have replaced decorative rock gardens with native plants that require minimal watering, proving that attractive landscaping doesn't have to waste water.

What's being done about water waste more broadly?

Many hotels worldwide are taking meaningful steps to reduce their water usage. Some properties have installed intelligent irrigation systems that adjust watering schedules based on present weather conditions and various soil moisture levels. Others have embraced xeriscaping, landscaping that requires little or no irrigation.

Individual employees and guests can help by reporting wasteful practices to hotel management. Customers can also choose to stay at properties certified by organizations that verify sustainable water management practices. Small actions like reusing towels and taking shorter showers add up when multiplied across thousands of guests.

By making smarter choices about water usage, hotels can save money on utilities while protecting an irreplaceable resource. The next time you spot unnecessary water waste, speaking up might inspire positive change.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.