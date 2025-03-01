  • Business Business

Hotel worker sparks outrage after posting image of bizarre daily routine: 'Did they ever bother to explain why?'

"Sounds like a waste of resources."

by Leslie Sattler
"Sounds like a waste of resources."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A hotel worker's Reddit post about their workplace's puzzling landscaping practice has people talking.

The employee shared that staff members spend 30 minutes each day watering decorative rocks along a concrete walkway, a perfect example of how businesses sometimes waste water without considering the bigger picture.

"Sounds like a waste of resources."
Photo Credit: Reddit

What's happening?

A member of Reddit's r/Anticonsumption community posted a photo showing an aggregation of landscaping rocks receiving their daily watering treatment.

"Every day, the hotel I work at spends about half an hour watering these rocks," they wrote.

The post gained attention, with one commenter joking, "And they still haven't grown. Someone scammed them."

"Did they ever bother to explain why?" another asked. "Sounds like a waste of resources, especially given the water situation in many parts of the world."

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Why is water waste concerning?

Water scarcity affects millions worldwide, making thoughtless water usage particularly problematic. Hotels use massive amounts of water daily for guest rooms, laundry, pools, and landscaping. When businesses waste water on unnecessary practices like watering rocks, they drive up operational costs and misuse a precious resource many communities desperately need.

The hospitality industry's water consumption has broader effects on local water supplies, especially in drought-prone regions. Beyond the immediate waste, practices like these can influence other businesses to follow suit, multiplying the negative impact.

Is the hotel doing anything about this?

The original poster hasn't shared whether management knows about or has addressed this wasteful practice.

Do you think gas stoves should be banned nationwide?

No way 👎

Let each state decide 🗳️

I'm not sure 🤔

Definitely 👍

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Many hotels have adopted water-saving measures, from low-flow showerheads to drought-resistant landscaping. However, this example shows there's still room for improvement in how some properties manage their resources.

Some hotels have replaced decorative rock gardens with native plants that require minimal watering, proving that attractive landscaping doesn't have to waste water.

What's being done about water waste more broadly?

Many hotels worldwide are taking meaningful steps to reduce their water usage. Some properties have installed intelligent irrigation systems that adjust watering schedules based on present weather conditions and various soil moisture levels. Others have embraced xeriscaping, landscaping that requires little or no irrigation.

Individual employees and guests can help by reporting wasteful practices to hotel management. Customers can also choose to stay at properties certified by organizations that verify sustainable water management practices. Small actions like reusing towels and taking shorter showers add up when multiplied across thousands of guests.

By making smarter choices about water usage, hotels can save money on utilities while protecting an irreplaceable resource. The next time you spot unnecessary water waste, speaking up might inspire positive change.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x