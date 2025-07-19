How a billionaire couple secretly took control of a crucial public resource: 'These people are so evil'

With closer public attention lately on water usage in connection with cooling data centers for tech like artificial intelligence as well as increasing drought conditions around the United States, there has been renewed interest in stories like how billionaires Stewart and Lynda Resnick, owners of The Wonderful Company, have quietly become two of the largest private water owners in the state of California.

A recent Reddit post shared a video from Perfect Union detailing how the billionaire couple managed to siphon off control of some of California's water supply.

"Water privatization will be one of the primary concerns of the coming decades," the Reddit poster stated in a comment on the post, shared on Reddit's r/collapse community. "This one billionaire couple managed to seize a large percentage of California's water supply in one secretive meeting in the 90s."

The video details how the Resnicks became worth over $8 billion by way of owning the largest amount of farmland in California. According to the video, a mix of private companies and public agencies rewrote the state's water rules in 1994, dubbed the Monterey Plus Agreement. "That system was largely paid for by the very taxpayers whose water these billionaires hold hostage," the video detailed.

The video makes it clear that the state water rules were changed without input from voters, taxpayers, or legislators. They went on to say that taxpayers' dollars are still being used to fix and maintain what the Resnicks ultimately profit from.

Redditors didn't hold back. "These people are so evil. I think of them whenever I think of water in [California]," one commenter fumed.

The commenter even stressed a boycott of The Wonderful Company's products, from Fiji Water to Pom Wonderful juice, hoping to hit the couple where it hurts most — their bottom line.

"Under capitalism, EVERYTHING is for sale," said another.

The outrage isn't just about pistachios and bottled water. There's growing frustration that our natural resources are up for sale to the highest bidder while ordinary people have no say and ultimately bear the cost. The Resnicks are simply a glaring example of how wealth and power can bend the rules for private gain at the expense of taxpayer dollars and our environment.

This serves as a reminder that our communities need to stand up and demand better from our local, state, and federal governments as well as corporations. Real change means holding people accountable, protecting our water, and working together for a cleaner future where billionaires can't just buy up what belongs to all of us.

