Whistleblower sounds alarm after uncovering disturbing truth about water supply: 'The results were horrendous'

Environmental authorities in England downgraded thousands of water company pollution incidents without even investigating them.

A former Environment Agency employee called attention to the matter and is committed to exposing the disturbing truth.

What's happening?

As The Guardian reported, Robert Forrester is the whistleblower who called out the EA for failing to investigate pollution reports.

According to the freedom of information request data, the EA downgraded approximately 98% of serious pollution incidents by water companies. There was a 1500% increase in pollution incident downgrades in 2021.

Forrester highlighted the fact that water companies financially contribute to the EA's budget. This conflict of interest raises concerns that regulations are loosened for polluting companies due to financial reliance.

A 2017 report on toxic sewage initially remained hidden from public view, even as dangerous pollutants posed risks to human health.

"The results were horrendous," Forrester said about the report, according to The Guardian. "It was like scrapings off a gasworks. It was going to be published in four months' time, but then it never happened, and that set alarm bells ringing. So I spoke to Greenpeace."

Why are water pollution investigations essential?

Accurate, timely, and responsive investigations into water quality are crucial because they help communities address harmful substances in the water supply. These investigations examine pollutants in critical water sources and their effects on human health and the broader ecosystem.

Unbiased investigations also help protect at-risk marine species and ensure clean water for nearby residents. Scientists have developed innovative methods for detecting dangerous chemicals in drinking water supplies, while home water tests reveal quality issues that put vulnerable populations at risk.

Water pollution has become even more prevalent today because of the growing levels of "forever chemicals" seeping into water supplies, which are linked to serious health issues.

What's being done to stop water pollution?

Passionate whistleblowers like Forrester continue to advocate for improved water quality and hold companies accountable for the pollution they create. Businesses that knowingly and unlawfully release pollutants into waterways must be fined, face legal action, or be otherwise penalized to protect natural resources and public health.

Fortunately, sustainable companies are developing high-tech solutions to prevent pollution in major waterways using drain filters to catch debris.

There are also broader initiatives underway involving third-party reviews to reduce pollution in compromised waterways. Limiting harmful fishing practices can also help protect heavily polluted bodies of water.

To be an informed citizen, educate yourself about the greenwashing practices of companies operating in your area. Calling out polluters for the harm they cause can spark advocacy in local communities and help improve water quality for everyone.

