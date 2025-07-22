Utility launches innovative program that gives homeowners rebates for landscaping upgrades: 'Affects our pocketbooks'

Parker Chronicle reported on an exciting water conservation program that the Parker Water and Sanitation District (PWSD) is offering to its customers.

Encouraging residents to reduce irrigation use in their landscapes, PWSD is offering rebates for purchasing and installing irrigation products that use less water, among other programs.

It acknowledges that July and August bring the highest temperatures of the year, which means it is often the time that lawns and gardens need the most water. PWSD water efficiency specialist Heather Johnson noted that the hot summer months have the highest potential to conserve water.

Conserving water is important because it is a limited resource. Conserving helps ensure that we have enough, which is especially important in the hot summer months or times of drought. Water conservation also saves money on our water bills.

Johnson stated, "If we can learn how to irrigate efficiently without leaks, without broken heads or just wasting water, we can save a lot of water for our homes. It also affects our pocketbooks."

Programs and rebates offered include installing smart irrigation devices and a rain sensor. A rain sensor connects to your irrigation box and senses the rain level. If it collects enough rain, it sends a signal to the irrigation controller to skip a session to conserve water.

Another rebate is being offered to customers who install an irrigation controller that connects to weather data and adjusts the irrigation schedule based on real-time conditions. It can dial back the water when conditions are cooler or there is precipitation, and it will water more during hot conditions to maintain the health of your landscape.

PWSD has also partnered with nonprofit Resource Central to offer discounts on a Garden in a Box, a kit that includes drought-tolerant, native Colorado plants, trees, flowers, and shrubs that will thrive and use less water. Rewilding your yard with native plants is an excellent way to conserve water and time and money on maintenance.

A turf replacement program is also being offered for customers who replace water-guzzling grass with climate-friendly landscaping, and customers are encouraged to make sure their irrigation systems are working properly by getting an irrigation audit.

These incentives not only help the community conserve water, but the program raises awareness about the importance of water conservation that will hopefully inspire other cities to do the same.

