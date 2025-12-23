Dumpster diver shares video of stunning holiday discovery behind chain store: 'Absolutely mind-blowing'

Going dumpster diving is a great way to save money on seasonal goods, but it can also highlight the problem of stores throwing away tons of unsold items instead of donating them. When one mom snagged a car full of holiday decor from Michaels, many commenters were shocked at all the waste.

What happened?

In the video posted by Dumpster Diving Momma of 2 (@dumpsterdivingmommaof2), the creator explained that the dumpster was overflowing, which was evident by all the wreaths, decorations, and more she secured. Leggings, Red Bull, soda, and fake flowers were also part of the haul.

"The wastefulness of these stores are absolutely mind-blowing," one person commented. "Thank goodness for you, Shannon! You are a dumpster diving angel, Girl!"

Another shared, "You make so many families and individuals in need very happy with every dive."

Why is business waste concerning?

When businesses throw away items rather than discounting or donating them, they must raise prices to compensate, meaning customers have to trim their budgets and may miss out on staple goods. It also damages companies' reputations, as more customers are choosing environmentally responsible brands.

The environmental impact is significant, too. Sending items to landfills increases air and water pollution as well as the production of heat-trapping gases and depletes natural resources.

Is Michaels doing anything about this?

According to the Michaels sustainability page, it's taking steps to be kinder to the environment, recycling nearly 43% of non-hazardous waste in 2023 and consuming nearly 3 million kilowatt-hours of renewable energy. It has also retrofitted 99% of its locations with energy-efficient lighting.

Along with these changes, Michaels has established single-stream recycling at its support center and cardboard recycling programs in its stores and distribution centers to divert waste from landfills. The company participates in stewardship programs for household hazardous waste and electronics in certain Canadian provinces.

What else is being done about business waste?

Some retailers have gotten creative with reducing waste, such as the British chain Marks & Spencer, which sells certain items in recyclable containers. In addition, an Indonesian nonprofit is transforming plastic waste from rivers into beautiful home decor.

Many others are working to decrease their use of plastic and lessen food waste, contributing to a circular economy.

You can help with these efforts by supporting sustainable companies and even dumpster diving at local stores, especially around the holidays, when you may score a ton of unsold goods.

