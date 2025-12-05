Ask any sports enthusiast, and they'll tell you there's nothing more annoying than an advertisement obstructing the game-viewing experience.

One irritated baseball fan took to Reddit to complain about the constant flickering and blocking from CGI ads at a recent matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Am I way off to expect better from professional broadcasts?" they asked.

While you can argue that the Waste Management ad was promoting sustainability, an influx of marketing during game time can have the opposite effect on the environment.

Consumerism is at an all-time high, largely driven by the surge in online shopping. Experts estimate that global retail e-commerce sales will surpass $4.3 trillion in 2025. In one survey, 90% of shoppers in the U.S. and China purchased goods online over the course of one month, while 34% and 29% of Gen Z consumers splurged on clothing and beauty products, respectively.

Overconsumption negatively impacts overflowing landfills, as people buy and generate more waste. This occupies valuable land and creates air and water pollution. For instance, U.S. landfills contributed 14.4% of methane gas pollution in 2022, which accelerates planetary warming.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

The U.S. Congressional Budget Office reported that 12% of planet-warming gases came from manufacturing in 2021. Nearly 75% of the energy was derived from fuel-burning for heat, while the rest came from industrial processes to create products.

Thrifting and upcycling have emerged as viable solutions to new product demand and landfill waste. For example, "buy nothing" groups facilitate the free exchange of goods, while upcycling encourages the reuse of materials — each diverting trash from sanitation lots and junkyards.

Gen Z and millennials are also driving the "underconsumption core" movement, which celebrates product durability and pressures brands to develop and release sustainable options.

Unfortunately, ads for goods and services are likely to be a nuisance during televised sporting events for the foreseeable future.

People in the comment section shared the OP's disdain.

"I'm just exhausted from the constant erosion of quality and money grabs. It's never enough money," one Redditor commented.

"You watch baseball to see your Cubs. I watch baseball to see Waste Management ads. We are not the same," another user quipped.

A third person commented, "Ironic that it's a trash company."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.