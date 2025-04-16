Lawmakers push forward with groundbreaking bill that could transform the energy industry: 'Paving the way for a stronger ... grid'

The legislation received unanimous approval by the House Environmental and Energy Committee.

A brand-new bill that aims to expand renewable energy while balancing environmental and land-use policies in the state of Washington will be introduced in the House of Representatives on April 16.

The legislation, by Republican Sen. Matt Boehnke, received unanimous approval by the House Environmental and Energy Committee.

The bill promotes distributed energy projects and supports agrivoltaics. It is designed to enhance Washington's energy independence, reduce carbon pollution, and create economic opportunities in rural areas.

This bill's promotion of agrivoltaics will be great for farmers in Washington. Agrivoltaics, also known as agrophotovoltaics, is when agricultural land is used to harness solar power while growing food.

Rather than competing for land, crop farms and solar panel fields can share a plot of land. The bill's focus on supporting rural communities and protecting farms is tied to its commitment to pushing agrivoltaics.

This bill is one of many pieces of legislation around the country that has been introduced to further promote regulations for renewable-energy projects.

When discussing the bill and its potential impact, Boehnke said: "This bill makes it easier to develop renewable energy while protecting farmland and supporting rural communities."

"By streamlining regulations for renewable-energy projects, we're paving the way for a stronger, more resilient energy grid," he added.

But there is more work to be done. The Polluters Pay legislation that has yet to be passed in California following the wildfires is one of many bills that environmentally conscious lawmakers are trying to push.

It is important that pro-climate political candidates get the support they need to make real change on the Capitol floor.

Whenever there's a local or national election coming up, check out the candidates' websites to find out their environmental policy positions. Vote for candidates who will fight for the environmental change you want to see, and be sure to get your friends, family, and neighbors involved.

