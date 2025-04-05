Lawmakers consider bill that would ban historic facet of American entertainment: 'A lifetime of misery'

Washington state is considering a bill that would ban wild animals in circuses — a step forward for animal welfare and public safety, reported the Animal Legal Defense Fund.

Senate Bill 5065, known as the "Circus Bill," would prohibit the use of big cats, bears, nonhuman primates, and elephants in traveling animal shows throughout Washington. Senator Marko Liias introduced the bill in January 2025 with support from eight cosponsors.

"Captive wild animals in circuses spend most of their days in cramped, barren cages, deprived of the ability to engage in their natural behaviors. Forced to perform frightening and sometimes painful tricks, they often endure a lifetime of misery," explains the Animal Legal Defense Fund, which supports the legislation. This lifestyle is a far cry from what these magnificent creatures deserve.

The bill responds to documented problems with circus companies that visit Washington. Culpepper & Merriweather Circus has been cited for failing to provide animals with proper shelter, space, and care. Jordan World Circus has been linked to dangerous incidents, including a bear, tiger, and elephants escaping, with one elephant killing a handler and attacking a trainer during children's rides.

For families that enjoy kid-friendly, live entertainment, this doesn't mean the end of circuses — just a more humane approach to them. Modern circuses like Cirque du Soleil have shown that outstanding human performances can captivate audiences without animal suffering.

If passed, Washington would join eight other states with similar protections, including California, Colorado, and Massachusetts. Several Washington cities already have local bans in place.

Critics worry about the economic impact on traditional circuses and the loss of circus-centered cultural traditions. However, animal-free circuses have proven financially successful, and many former animal trainers have found rewarding careers in animal sanctuaries or human-only performances.

By saying yes to this bill, Washington can create safer communities while showing compassion for animals that deserve better.

