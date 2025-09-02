Energy company turns on largest-of-its-kind project set to power over 1 million homes: 'Preventing energy blackouts'

Nearly 1 million homes could soon be powered by a single battery in Australia.

The Waratah Super Battery, which is operated by BlackRock's Akaysha Energy, has begun operations. Once the single battery is fully commissioned, it will be the world's largest power output.

"This is the first of our projects to go into operation, and there are many more to come," Hannah McCaughey, the chief executive officer at EnergyCo, which is the state agency overseeing the project, told Interesting Engineering.

As IE explained, "With an expected capacity of 850 megawatts and 1,680 megawatt-hours, the battery will be able to supply energy to nearly one million homes for one hour."

The battery will help secure a more sustainable future while phasing out dirty fuels, like coal.

Coal plants are struggling to remain economically lucrative, with sustainable energy surpassing economic growth, emphasizing that this transition is not only a win for environmental sustainability, but for affordable and accessible energy.

Australia, which has faced pressure to shut down coal plants by 2035 in line with its target for net-zero emissions by 2050, has aimed to cut emissions by 43% by 2030.

At the core of Waratah Super Battery is the System Integrity Protection Scheme (SIPS), defined as "a critical program aimed at preventing energy blackouts and grid instability."

The system serves those larger cities in need of major energy supplies, allowing more power to flow through energy lines without sparking blackouts. This, in turn, reduces the need to mitigate the amount of renewable energy produced, creating a consistent supply of clean energy.

With Waratah Super Battery's system, access to power can be transformed for the better.

At the same time, with more access to affordable energy, a reduction in pollution that comes from non-renewable energy follows. Non-renewable power sources — like gas, oil, and coal — are the largest source of air pollution globally.

These fuels account for over 75% of global air pollution emissions. Transitioning Australia's largest cities to renewable energy sources will make a massive impact in reducing air pollution in the area.

IE confirmed that while other massive battery projects are still in construction, Waratah is the first to reach "this advanced operational stage," marking a significant change in energy access for Australia.

