Walmart heiress sparks backlash over photo of $300 million superyacht: 'That is all they have to do'

"What a spit in the face to the working class."

by Mandela Namaste
Photo Credit: Reddit

One of the major socioeconomic problems in the world is the wealth gap. A recent example of this concerns the Walton family, heirs to the Walmart fortune. On the r/Walmart subreddit, a Redditor posted a picture of the family's superyacht, stationed in the Adriatic Sea off the coast of Dubrovnik, Croatia.

"While y'all are busting your a**, here's the Waltons on Nancy's 300M super yacht, Kaos, chilling in Dubrovnik, Croatia, right now," the caption read.

Recently, it was revealed that the degree of income inequality has surpassed that of the Gilded Age in the late 19th century, and everyday people have clearly noticed.

A popular subgenre of film and television these days involves rich people getting their comeuppance, and displeasure with the out-of-touch nature of celebrities has skyrocketed. Suffice it to say, ostentatious displays of wealth are not in fashion anymore, though the tippy-top of the 1% clearly don't seem to be getting the memo — yet.

In addition to being eyesores and very apt symbolic representations of societal woes, superyachts are also environmentally destructive.

Social scientist Gregory Salle has referred to them as "ecocide" because of their environmental impact, and according to his research, the annual carbon pollution of the top 300 superyachts is almost 285,000 tons, an amount that surpasses that of many small nations. Perhaps the damage could be mitigated in the future if the yachts begin to widely use sails and solar as a source of power, but for now, most still use diesel engines, which exacerbates climate concerns.

It may seem rather hopeless to rally against such large-scale climate destruction by individuals, but for now, some people are attempting to build class solidarity. Such was the case in the comments of this Reddit post.

"Karma is a thing … and these folks are racking it up at an astonishing rate," a top-rated comment read. "Imbalances will be balanced out eventually as we are living in a time with the highest income inequality ever … What a spit in the face to the working class."

"I mentioned this with my [work] survey," a user who works at Walmart wrote. "I said something like Nancy Walton has a 300m super yacht and I can't pay rent."

Another Redditor put it plainly: "They are oligarchs. That is all they have to do. Work harder to make them richer."

