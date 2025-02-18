Walmart shopper baffled after opening brand-new item: 'Genuinely what is the point of this?'

A Reddit post showing a cardboard box packed inside another cardboard box at Walmart inspired a discussion about wasteful packaging practices in retail.

What's happening?

"Genuinely what is the point of this??? Seems like a big waste of cardboard (both of them had the security tape)," wrote the original poster in the r/walmart community.

The photo reveals what appears to be unnecessary double packaging: a cardboard box contained within a larger cardboard box, both sealed with security tape.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The image quickly gained attention on Reddit, with one commenter stating, "The amount of waste in product packaging is just ridiculous."

Why is excess packaging concerning?

The post brings attention to ongoing concerns about excess packaging materials in retail.

Companies using more packaging than needed contribute to overheating our planet through increased manufacturing and transportation demands.

Extra cardboard production leads to more trees being cut down and additional energy use in manufacturing. The transportation of heavier, bulkier packages requires more fuel. Once discarded, excess packaging fills landfills, breaking down and releasing harmful substances into the air.

Is Walmart doing anything about this?

Walmart has made public commitments to reduce packaging waste across its operations. The company aims to make its private brand packaging 100% reusable, recyclable, or compostable. It's joined other retailers in the Beyond the Bag consortium to find alternatives to single-use shopping bags.

However, this Reddit post suggests there's still room for improvement in its packaging practices.

What's being done about excess packaging more broadly?

Companies like Loop partner with major retailers to offer popular products in reusable containers. Some states require packaging producers to fund recycling programs through extended producer responsibility laws. Target recently announced plans to reduce excess packaging from its owned brands.

At home, people can help by choosing products with minimal packaging when shopping. Writing to companies about wasteful packaging practices can encourage positive change.

Supporting stores and brands that minimize packaging waste sends a clear message that customers value Earth-friendly options. Reusing or properly recycling packaging materials keeps them out of landfills longer and reduces the demand for new materials.

