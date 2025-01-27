Delivery driver calls out fast food chain for problematic practice: 'Should be a crime'

"Ask them how on earth they can justify this ethically."

When a single drink is delivered with layers of excessive packaging, it raises serious questions about how much people are willing to pay for convenience.

What's happening?

A Reddit post on r/Anticonsumption highlighted what many see as excessive waste in fast food delivery practices.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A delivery driver shared a photo showing how Dunkin' Donuts packaged a single drink: in a large branded plastic bag with extra packaging to secure it.

"This is the crazy stupid amount of packaging DD uses to deliver 1 DRINK," the original poster wrote.

"I want to sit the person who ordered this down, look them in the eye, and ask them how on earth they can justify this ethically, environmentally, and financially," one commenter said.

Others shared insights, explaining that restaurants often seal food and drinks this way to prevent tampering. However, some questioned whether such excessive packaging was truly necessary when simpler methods, such as sticker seals, could do the trick too.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Why is delivery packaging important?

Instances such as this highlight the growing problem of single-use plastics and packaging waste.

While fast food chains often cite hygiene and safety as reasons for their packaging choices, these practices come with significant environmental costs. Plastic bags and containers frequently end up in landfills or the ocean, where they take centuries to break down.

The amount of gas pollution associated with delivering a single drink — factoring in the packaging production, transportation, and disposal — is also troubling. Critics argue that such practices exacerbate Earth's overheating by creating more waste and pollution than the convenience justifies.

"Getting a drink delivered should be a crime," one commenter said in reference to all the damage it can cause to the environment.

Is Dunkin' doing anything about this?

Dunkin' has previously announced efforts to reduce its environmental impact, including phasing out polystyrene foam cups in favor of paper alternatives. However, the issue of overpackaging remains unaddressed in its broader sustainability initiatives.

Some chains have begun implementing more eco-friendly packaging solutions, such as compostable materials or systems that encourage customers to bring their own reusable containers.

While Dunkin' has taken positive steps in other areas, this example suggests there's still room for improvement in balancing safety with sustainability.

What's being done about delivery packaging more broadly?

Globally, there's increasing pressure on companies and governments to address packaging waste. Legislation banning single-use plastics is becoming more common, and many consumers are advocating for reusable and compostable alternatives. This shift reflects a growing awareness of the environmental consequences of overpackaging and the need for sustainable solutions.

Individuals can also play a role in reducing their impact. Simple actions, including bringing reusable cups and containers to restaurants, opting for in-store pickups to avoid excessive delivery packaging, and supporting businesses that prioritize sustainable practices, can make a difference.

By rethinking how everyday items such as drinks are packaged and delivered, companies and consumers can work together to cut down on unnecessary waste.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.