Shopper shares photo of baffling items on shelf at Walmart: 'It became popular on social media'

A Walmart shopper recently spotted something unusual in the seasonal aisle: Halloween decorations were already on clearance, and fall hadn't even started yet at the time of their post.

What's happening?

A Redditor shared their discovery with the r/Walmart community, posting a photo of purple and orange Halloween decorations marked down to just $2 on Sept. 14.

The items, originally priced at $10, were labeled "Summer Frights Décor" and tagged with bright yellow clearance stickers.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Halloween already being put on clearance. Um what??" the shopper wrote.

Other Reddit users quickly pointed out that these weren't traditional Halloween items. One commenter explained, "Looks like the Summerween stuff. Not even actual Halloween."

Another user described Summerween as "another consumerism shill for people to buy."

"As far as I know, someone can correct me, but it is something on Gravity Falls? It became popular on social media then consumerism picked it up. Like a jack-o-lantern with a pineapple instead of a pumpkin. Or skeletons on a floatie."

That said, some of the items clearly show a label that says "Halloween Decor" on them, with a $10 suggested price tag before the markdown to $2.

Perhaps it's hard to imagine the manufacturer or store ever expected anyone to pay $10 for what appears to be one cookie cutter in the shape of a ghost, but the extreme price reduction with only a couple of weeks until October sure struck many on Reddit as strange.

"Yeah. Halloween ends in September now," one joked "Didn't you realize?"

Said another, mocking the timelines of seasonal product sales: "I'm a chip vendor, and I get Halloween-themed bags of chips that expire before October even happens."

Why is premature seasonal clearance concerning?

Stores that order huge quantities of seasonal merchandise perpetuate a waste cycle that hurts the environment and store operations.

When companies misjudge the demand for trendy items like "Summerween" decorations, they're left with extra inventory that usually winds up in landfills — especially when barely anyone has heard of the fad.

The production of these decorations required raw materials, manufacturing energy, and transportation, all contributing to pollution. When items get marked down to 80% off within weeks of hitting shelves, it signals a mismatch between what retailers stock and what customers actually want.

This pattern repeats across seasons and holidays. Stores order large quantities to capitalize on trends, then scramble to clear space for the next holiday's merchandise. The rush to move inventory can mean perfectly usable items get disposed of rather than finding homes where they'd be appreciated.

Is Walmart doing anything about this?

Walmart has not issued specific statements about its Summerween merchandise or seasonal clearance practices. The company has sustainability initiatives, including a goal to achieve zero waste in its operations.

The clearance pricing gives budget-conscious shoppers the opportunity to purchase decorations at steep discounts, potentially reducing waste. If customers buy these items, they won't end up in the trash.

It's unclear whether this clearance situation is widespread across Walmart locations or limited to specific stores that over-ordered. Without more data, it's hard to determine if this is a systemic inventory management issue or an isolated incident.

What's being done about seasonal waste more broadly?

Retailers are starting to adopt smarter inventory management systems that use data to predict demand more accurately. These systems help companies order appropriate quantities and reduce overstock situations.

Some stores partner with local charities to donate unsold seasonal items rather than disposing of them. These donated items go to community centers, schools, and families that might not be able to afford decorations otherwise.

Consumers can help reduce seasonal waste by shopping in clearance sections. Buying discounted items keeps them out of landfills and saves money. You can also buy secondhand decorations from thrift stores or online marketplaces.

