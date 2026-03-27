Walmart employees sound off about controversial digital price tag system: 'It's been a complete disaster'

"It made their job even harder."

A recent Reddit post is drawing attention to controversial in-store technology after employees at Walmart shared photos showing widespread issues with digital price tags.

The post, shared in the r/Walmart subreddit, features a device displaying 1,472 digital tag errors, paired with the caption: "Digital tags were worth the investment I think."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post gained traction as employees chimed in with their own frustrations.

"It's been a complete disaster," one commenter wrote.

Others described frequent malfunctions and added workload.

"I'm constantly finding tags or whole strips on the ground," one employee shared. "Mod team hates them because it made their job even harder."

Some employees also pointed out the cost of the rollout.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Supervisor in a nightly meeting said those things cost 20$ a pop! He might have been over exaggerating, but that still seems like a lot for how many we've had to replace already," another user wrote, referencing a photo of knocked-over digital tags.

Beyond the immediate frustrations, the post highlighted a broader conversation about the effectiveness of high-tech upgrades in retail, raising questions about whether such investments truly deliver on their promises or simply create new challenges.

Digital shelf labels are often marketed as a way to improve efficiency and reduce paper waste. But reality can be more complicated, especially when devices require frequent maintenance.

That raises concerns about electronic waste. Unlike paper labels, digital tags contain electronic components that don't break down easily. If systems fail or require constant replacement, the environmental impact can add up quickly.

"It's a more expensive way for the company to do something that's less efficient and less beneficial," one employee wrote. "Imagine spending a million dollars per store to make it harder to stock, harder to reset mods, and harder for customers to find what they're looking for."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.