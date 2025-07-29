Customer sparks outrage after sharing photo of recent snack purchase: 'It tricks the consumer'

Plastic pollution is increasing worldwide, even though some companies are taking steps to reduce their usage and switch to more eco-friendly materials.

Unfortunately, one cookie company didn't get the memo, as a customer detailed in r/Anticonsumption.

What's happening?

According to the poster, each cookie came in its own plastic shell in the box, highlighting just how much waste the company was producing.

"Unnecessary extra plastic," the original poster wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I decided to treat myself to some premade cookies because I don't have a lot of extra time to bake them myself right now," they added. "There was so much unnecessary plastic packaging for nine cookies. At least the trays and box were recyclable."

"Sheesh, this is also straight up a**hole design," one commenter said.

Adding excessive packaging to products places the burden of proper recycling and disposal on consumers. Those interested in responsible waste management have to look into recycling options, check the material properties to see if they can even be recycled, and then add the packaging to their waste or recycling bins, filling them up even faster.

"I bought these same cookies," another shared. "I was actually advocating for the new Walmart brand bettergoods because I had tried so much good stuff from them. I was appalled at the amount of plastic in these."

"The trays being recyclable mean absolutely nothing if it's not unlined cardboard," someone else said.

Other Redditors pointed out that this waste is not only bad for the environment, but it is also manipulative to consumers. Using excessive plastic to fill out space in the box gives the false perception of more product inside.

One user wrote, "From the standpoint of business psychology, that plastic is very necessary. It gives the illusion there is more product than there really is, it tricks the consumer."

Why is plastic waste concerning?

Plastic is everywhere these days, from our waterways to mountain ranges to even the human brain.

That's not surprising, as Earth.org reported that the world produces 440 million tons of plastic each year. Around 8 million tons of the material end up in the oceans, where it suffocates and chokes animals who mistake it for food.

The manufacturing of plastic also produces significant amounts of pollution, which contributes to rising global temperatures and poor air quality.

The more companies use extra plastic, the more the planet and people will suffer the effects of plastic waste. Some brands like to give the illusion that more product is actually in the box, but it's possible to use more sustainable materials and still maintain sales.

Is Walmart doing anything about this?

Overall, Walmart's bettergoods line is fairly sustainable, as it emphasizes plant-based eating to lower the environmental impact and offers recyclable packaging.

By the end of this year, the company aims to achieve a 15% reduction in total virgin plastic use compared to 2020. Whether that applies to its premium private brand is unknown, but it will still make a positive difference nonetheless.

What else are companies doing about plastic waste?

Other ways Walmart is reducing its use of plastic include replacing plastic mailing envelopes with recyclable paper and offering paper-based, refillable cartons of dish soap made by Cleancult.

At home, we can reduce our plastic consumption by opting for reusable products, such as canvas grocery bags and bar soap and conditioner, among many others.

With numerous companies introducing eco-friendly products, it's never been easier to support brands that align with your values.

