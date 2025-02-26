Unbelievably powerful e-bike can achieve mind-bending speeds: 'Fast and powerful ... but they aren't for everyone'

The Wallke H7 AWD is a bold example of how electric rides are evolving.

Have you always thought e-bikes were just for cruising? The Wallke H7 AWD is here to prove they can be seriously fast, too.

The Wallke H7 AWD stands out for its dual-power motor, allowing it to reach speeds beyond typical e-bikes — up to 33 miles per hour. Most e-bikes have max speeds of up to 28 miles per hour.

However, the Electrek reported that this Wallke e-bike may not pass for a street-legal vehicle in some localities. Forty-eight states have e-bike laws, typically allowing speeds up to 20 miles per hour for motor-only operation. So you'll need to check your local laws before going full throttle on the road.

But you're not limited to just road cruising with this e-bike. With all-wheel drive and an ultra-powerful battery, it can reliably tackle off-road terrain and steep climbs.

As more people turn to e-bikes for fun and function, the conversation around EVs' environmental impact is growing. Some critics argue that EVs aren't as green as they seem due to the environmental impact of battery production.

Mining clean energy minerals like lithium and cobalt requires energy, similar to mining dirty energy minerals like natural gas and oil. Every year, the world mines approximately 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels, as reported by researcher Hannah Ritchie using data from the International Energy Agency. To compare, clean energy will only need around 30 million tons of mined minerals by 2040.

Once on the road, e-bikes and other EVs offset their impact by avoiding gas-powered air pollution. A study from MIT found that gasoline-powered cars create about 350 grams of carbon air pollution per driven mile throughout their lifetimes. EVs created just 200 grams per mile.

And you only need to drive about 13,500 miles with a Tesla Model 3 to break even on the environmental costs associated with its manufacturing, according to Reuters.

For those thinking of buying an EV, the Wallke H7 AWD is a bold example of how electric rides are evolving. But Micah Toll, who reviewed this e-bike for Electrek, offers a warning: "Just make sure you ride responsibly and where appropriate. Fast and powerful e-bikes are fun, but they aren't for everyone and they aren't for everywhere."

The Wallke H7 AWD is available for purchase through Wallke's online store.

