EV charging company makes major announcement on the 'rapid escalation' of infrastructure buildout: 'A new benchmark'

Wallbox, an electric vehicle charging company, is bringing a ton of new fast chargers to Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, and Nevada.

While using a home charger is the most cost-effective way to power up an EV, the number of public charging stations is also increasing across the country. However, there are some big gaps left to fill in that national supply, which may hold some people back from going electric.

Wallbox's new rollout should put some of those concerns to rest, at least for drivers in the Mountain West.

According to Electrek, the region is already undergoing "a rapid escalation" of EV infrastructure projects, and Wallbox is poised to add even more.

The company is juicing its partnership with distributor Codale Electric Supply to upgrade old charging stations and build new ones all over the region. The two are focused on fast installation and network reliability for both AC and DC fast charging.

Public charging stations are especially important in such a vast region, where EV drivers must look for charging options along long stretches of highway.

"This partnership combines Wallbox's innovation with Codale's on-the-ground capabilities to rapidly scale charging networks across the Mountain West and set a new benchmark for EV infrastructure growth," said Ignasi Alastuey, Wallbox's chief business officer, per Electrek.

