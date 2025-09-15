Colonial reenactors marched to Massachusetts's Capitol building in April to fight plans that would bring an increase of 6,000 annual flights by private aircraft near Revolutionary War landmarks, reported the Boston Globe.

Developers want to build 17 aircraft storage facilities at Hanscom Field and eliminate woodland covering 20 acres to make room for wealthy travelers' aircraft. The construction would add half a million square feet of hangar space to accommodate luxury jets.

The airport sits adjacent to locations where American colonists first battled British forces 250 years ago. Walden Pond, where writer Henry David Thoreau found inspiration in nature, also lies beneath the flight path. Wildlife refuges and colonial-era buildings also face disruption from jet noise if the plan proceeds.

Opposition groups sent petitions with 18,000 signatures to Gov. Maura Healey. The National Trust for Historic Preservation has dubbed the surrounding area among the nation's endangered heritage sites because of the proposed development.

The project would generate 150,000 tons of planet-warming pollution annually. While developers claim their facilities will incorporate solar panels and support cleaner aviation technology, environmental officials have already sent the proposal back for revision because of inadequate assessments.

Private jet travel produces more pollution per passenger than commercial flights. One private flight can emit as much carbon dioxide as an average American produces in months. These emissions accelerate extreme weather patterns that damage communities nationwide through floods, fires, and storms.

Local residents can protect both history and health by contacting state representatives about the expansion. Support officials who prioritize community welfare over luxury conveniences to preserve important spaces for future generations.

"Thank God, men cannot as yet fly, and lay waste to the sky as well as the earth," said Mark Thoreau, quoting his ancestor Henry David Thoreau, at the protest.

Daniel Emerson, descendant of Ralph Waldo Emerson, also addressed the crowd, saying: "As the headwinds that blow against environmental protection have suddenly gained strength, there is no time for complacency. As Ralph Waldo reminds us: 'Good thoughts are no better than good dreams unless they be executed.'"

