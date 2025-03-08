Commuter shares shocking video of bus stop safety hazards: 'Fighting for my life'

TikToker xnxksisksj (@xnxksisksj) was having a rough time waiting for the bus and decided to share the experience.

"Fighting for my life waiting for the bus," they wrote in the video caption.

The video shows the poor Los Angeles resident squeezed into some bushes next to a bus stop sign. With no sidewalk, there was little distance between them and oncoming traffic. It was very clearly an unsafe situation for the commuter.

Los Angeles is notoriously car-centric. As a result of car pollution and quirks of geography, per the LA Times, the city has been an epicenter of smog pollution.

There is hope for progress, however. Recent investments into public transportation have been made in preparation for the upcoming 2028 Olympic games. The city is hoping to make it a car-free event. In the long run, investments into EVs and charging infrastructure may help Angelenos keep their cars but ditch the smog.

Globally, car pollution is a major challenge for the planet and personal health, per Our World in Data. Public transportation is a readily available antidote to car culture, but it depends on municipal support to build and maintain. This includes keeping reliable service levels, ensuring safety and comfort, and keeping fares low. Without these factors, residents aren't likely to make the switch from a car. Check out our guide on public transportation to make the most out of your commute.

Better still, enabling walkable cities can help to avoid the need for public transit use. That requires, at a minimum, a city with adequate sidewalks, but also depends on the densification of housing and mixed-use neighborhoods, per the David Suzuki Foundation and the American Planning Association.

TikTok commenters were mortified at the conditions of Los Angeles public transportation.

"As someone who relies on public transport this makes me so mad and I'm not even there," said one commenter.

"Why does america hate sidewalks," asked one bewildered German in the comments.

