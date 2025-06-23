Solar company announces $200 million expansion in US amid tariff uncertainty: 'We're not waiting for the dust to settle'

"We're here, we're growing, and we're deeply invested."

Mumbai-headquartered Waaree, India's largest manufacturer of solar modules, is expanding its Texas-based manufacturing plant to avoid reciprocal tariffs, with a mission to provide quality, cost-effective, sustainable solar energy solutions, according to Electrek.

With regard to the current volatility around global trade, Dr. Amit Paithankar, whole-time director and CEO of Waaree Energies, stated, "We're not waiting for the dust to settle."

Waaree has taken a proactive approach to invest in America's solar energy future. The company announced that it will invest an additional $200 million in U.S. energy storage, raising its total U.S. investment in solar to $1.2 billion.

Waaree cites market potential as a major reason for the investment.

The company understands that installing solar panels can bring household energy usage costs down and may even eliminate costs completely.

As the solar industry expands, both individuals and manufacturers are benefiting from the cost savings that installing solar panels can bring, as well as the environmental benefits of this clean energy source. Even individuals who are not able to install rooftop solar panels for financial or practical reasons can take advantage of community solar programs and have a positive impact on the environment.

Waaree's continued investment in the U.S. solar market is not only benefiting the planet; it is also expected to bring an additional 300 to 500 jobs to Texas, in addition to the 1,500 new jobs that were already announced.

Waaree is drawn to the U.S. because of the massive energy demand by both companies and homeowners, recognizing that solar is the cheapest source of power that can be scaled quickly.

If the current expansion plans come to fruition, Waaree's Texas facility will be one of the largest solar panel factories in the U.S.

Paithankar shared, "We're here, we're growing, and we're deeply invested in empowering America's energy future."

