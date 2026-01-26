State ignites first-in-the-nation ban on everyday toxic chemicals: 'No reason for ... consumers to continue being exposed'

"This is what health-protective policy looks like."

Washington's groundbreaking law to protect millions of people from a sneaky point of exposure to a toxic chemical has gone into effect, according to a release.

On Jan. 1, the Evergreen State banned all bisphenols in receipt paper. While Toxic-Free Future found that nearly two dozen major retailers, including Costco, CVS, and Target, have already restricted bisphenols in receipts nationwide, Washington is the first state to enact a ban.

"Retailers have shown that safer receipt paper is already on the market and widely in use. Washington's action reflects what we're seeing across the retail sector: companies can move away from toxic bisphenols towards safer and affordable solutions," said Dana Floberg, Mind the Store program manager at Toxic-Free Future, which advocates for a healthier tomorrow and encourages consumer engagement to support its mission.

Researchers have linked bisphenols to hormone disruption, reproductive issues, and metabolic disorders. One study found that just touching a receipt with bisphenol S, or BPS, for 10 seconds could expose someone to bisphenol levels that exceed California's cancer-safety limits.

While BPS is arguably lesser-known than bisphenol A, it is widely used, including in synthetic textiles, hard plastic items, and thermal receipts. In fact, a separate 2023 study found that bisphenols are present in around 80% of paper receipts from large retailers.

"Our research has shown that receipts and labels made of thermal paper are very common but avoidable sources of bisphenol exposure," Gillian Miller, Ph.D., senior scientist at the Ecology Center, which conducted the 2023 study, said in the media release.

"Washington's decision to ban all bisphenols in thermal receipts and labels reflects both the science and what we are seeing in stores," Miller continued. "When safer alternatives are available, there is no reason for workers and consumers to continue being exposed to these harmful chemicals."

The state's bisphenols ban falls under the Safer Products for Washington program, which seeks to identify and regulate toxic and environmentally contaminating substances.

Phthalates, pesticides, and forever chemicals, along with bisphenols, are responsible for nearly $3 trillion in annual healthcare costs, according to a report by Systemiq.

"This is what health-protective policy looks like," Cheri Peele, Toxic-Free Future's director of government and market policy, added in the release. "Washington is putting people's health first and stopping toxic chemicals before they reach workers' hands and families' homes."

