Volvo's new electric SUV just dropped — and it has a feature no one saw coming

Volvo's newest electric crossover is finally hitting the U.S. market. The much-anticipated 2025 EX30 is available at Volvo dealerships nationwide, though for now it's only offered in the most powerful, capable, and luxurious trim levels. Lower-specced versions should hit dealerships soon, according to Green Car Reports.

What makes this car interesting is a unique combination of size, quickness, and tech that should appeal to people who need a versatile, sprightly car with a small footprint.

For now, the EX30 comes only in dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configurations. That version comes with a 64 kWh battery pack good for 422 horsepower and, according to Car and Driver, a 0-60 mph time of 3.4 seconds. Range estimates are a respectable 257 miles per charge, according to U.S. News & World Report. Charging time from 10% battery capacity to 80% takes less than 30 minutes, says Green Car Reports.

The interior of the EX30 is loaded with sustainable materials. The upholstery makes use of recycled textiles. The fabrics are vegan, and some are made from flax. According to Car and Driver, Volvo specifically sought out partnerships with carbon neutral manufacturers to source components. That's a huge bonus for eco-conscious customers who are concerned with plastic waste and pollution.

But of course, it's the carbon footprint and gas savings that most shoppers are interested in when looking at buying or leasing an EV. Though there are concerns with mining the materials that go into batteries, the benefits of a zero-emission, do-it-all vehicle like the EX30 far outweigh the damage mining does. Plus, battery recycling technology is improving all the time.

Since it's a Volvo, safety is paramount. The car comes standard with automated emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection.

"Volvo hit a home run," with the EX30, says U.S. News & World Report. "While physically small, the EX30 has an outsized personality and performance that definitively makes it a wolf in sheep's clothing."

A wolf in sustainable clothing, that should say.

