Volvo stays all-in on EVs as rivals pull back: 'If you bet on everything, you focus on nothing'

"It's a breath of fresh air to have some companies that recognize where the inevitable future is headed."

Volvo is doubling down on electric vehicles at a time when several major automakers are easing off their EV plans — and that could be welcome news for drivers hoping for planet-friendly cars with lower long-term costs.

According to MotorTrend, Volvo's chief commercial officer, Erik Severinson, stated that the company chose roughly five years ago to aim its internal efforts at EVs and software-defined vehicles instead of trying to keep up across every type of powertrain. The reasoning, he said, came down to scale. Volvo is a relatively small automaker, and spreading investment across too many priorities would only slow its progress.

"If you bet on everything, you focus on nothing," Severinson said.

That approach helps explain how Volvo plans to remain competitive as the auto industry moves through a costly transition. Instead of devoting internal resources to both next-generation combustion engines and EV platforms, Volvo has relied on partners within the Geely group for some engine and hybrid-system development. That gives the company more room to invest in electric vehicle technology and design.

And for consumers, that kind of focus could translate into better EVs reaching the market faster — with better software, stronger performance, and lower ownership costs over time. EVs generally cost less to fuel and maintain than gas-powered cars, and broader commitments from automakers can also help expand model availability and increase competition.

Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson also said the company sees electric cars as the stronger product overall, arguing that EVs are better for the environment and less expensive in the long run. At the same time, Volvo appears to recognize that adoption is not moving at the same pace everywhere. In the U.S., for example, Volvo's plug-in hybrid models still serve as a bridge until pure-play EVs gain wider acceptance, according to MotorTrend reporting.

Volvo's close relationship with Polestar is also part of that strategy. Samuelsson said the two brands have learned from one another and shared the cost of EV development, including models built on the same platform. Volvo's auto plant near Charleston, South Carolina, is now producing both the Volvo EX90 and the Polestar 3, illustrating how shared development can help bring more EVs to market efficiently.

Positive community response

The response online was largely enthusiastic. In a Reddit discussion about the news, one user wrote: "'Volvo's CEO Hakan Samuelsson said he thinks EVs are better cars, plain and simple.' I mean, he's spot on."

Another commenter praised the company for resisting the recent pullback seen elsewhere in the industry, writing: "At a time when so many short-sighted legacy OEMs are actively back-tracking on EV programs and model roll-outs, it's a breath of fresh air to have some companies that recognize where the inevitable future is headed."

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