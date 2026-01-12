Driver shares photo after noticing obnoxious trend along city highway: 'They should make that illegal'

"It's almost like the rules are made for big business not the citizens."

A driver's photo of a highway ad in Malaysia designed to look almost identical to real road signs is sparking discussion online about how advertising increasingly intrudes into shared public spaces — and can even be a dangerous distraction for drivers.

The image, shared to Reddit's r/CrappyDesign community, shows a large Visa advertisement mounted on an overpass above a roadway. But at first glance, it looks like a row of legitimate highway direction signs, pointing to cities like New York, Bangkok, Hong Kong, and Tokyo. Only after a closer look does it become clear that the sign is selling a multi-currency debit card for frequent travelers.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Many users called the design confusing, distracting, and downright dangerous for drivers navigating busy roads.

One commenter said, "Honestly they should make that illegal."

Others pointed out that roadways are already overstimulating environments, packed with billboards, digital displays, and flashing screens competing for attention.

Advertising creeping into every corner of our daily lives is nothing new — whether it's ads covering bus windows that block passengers' sight or flashy displays on floating barges ruining your ocean view. When marketing invades spaces meant for navigation, rest, or safety, it doesn't just sell products — it impacts how people move through the world. Research has shown that visual clutter along roads can increase cognitive load for drivers, making it harder to process critical information quickly.

Not only can intrusive advertising be annoying and distracting, but it also encourages constant consumption. With people encouraged every day to buy-buy-buy more, it reinforces the idea that more travel, more spending, and more convenience are always the goal. This drives up our cost of living and creates a continuous stream of unnecessary waste and manufacturing pollution.

Commenters were eager to share their reactions to the sign.

One wrote: "It's illegal to look at your phone while driving. It's legal to have massive electronic billboards that distract drivers with advertising. It's almost like the rules are made for big business not the citizens."

Another said, "This is the visual equivalent of radio ads that have car horns or police sirens in them."

A third said: "Malaysia is complicated enough, Google maps has already just given up. Pretty obvious this is an advert but could still lead to a missed turn which adds 45 minutes to your journey."

