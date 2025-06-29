  • Business Business

Restaurants set for major change after new rule banning common dining item goes into effect: 'Sending a clear message'

The ban will be deployed in two separate phases.

by Matthew Swigonski
The ban will be deployed in two separate phases.

Photo Credit: iStock

Virginia is inching closer to making some of the most common pieces of litter a thing of the past.

In 2021, Virginia lawmakers passed House Bill 1902. The legislation aims to prohibit the "dispensing by a food vendor of prepared food to a customer in a single-use expanded polystyrene food service container." In other words, the bill will ban all food vendors from offering Styrofoam containers to customers.

The bulk of the ban will be deployed in two separate phases. Starting on July 1, 2025, food vendors with 20 or more Virginia locations must stop using Styrofoam containers. As the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality noted, "all food vendors will need to comply" by July 1, 2026. Any vendor in violation of the law will be fined $50 for each day that it continues to provide Styrofoam.

However, food vendors may be granted exemptions of up to one year if they can prove that compliance with the ban would impose undue economic hardship. These vendors may also reapply for additional exemptions before the original term expires.

Following the original passing of the bill, Oceana Field Campaigns Manager Caroline Wood emphasized the significance of the ban and the positive impact it would have on the environment.

"Virginia is sending a clear message: We don't want plastic polluting our beaches and harming marine life, and we need policies that reduce the production and use of single-use plastics," Wood said in a statement. "The General Assembly has taken meaningful action that will reduce the amount of plastic entering our waterways and help protect coastal communities and economies."

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Styrofoam can have a significant negative impact on the environment due to its non-biodegradable nature, its tendency to pollute both land and water, and the potential to harm wildlife. Since Styrofoam is unable to break down naturally, it can remain in the environment for hundreds, even thousands of years.

This can play a major role in landfill overflow and the littering of our land and waterways. When Styrofoam wears down from the elements, it can release harmful chemicals such as styrene and contribute to microplastic pollution.

Bills like HB 1902 can go a long way toward cleaning up our environment and making a cooler and brighter future possible.

Do you think gas stoves should be banned nationwide?

No way 👎

Let each state decide 🗳️

I'm not sure 🤔

Definitely 👍

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x