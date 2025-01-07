Judge sides against Virginia governor in lawsuit over contentious actions: 'The wrong has been righted in this moment'

A Virginia state court ruled Wednesday that Gov. Glenn Youngkin broke the law by trying to remove the state from a multi-state program that limits harmful pollutants, reported Inside Climate News.

The court found Youngkin overstepped his authority when he attempted to pull Virginia out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), an 11-state agreement that pushes power companies to pay fees when they exceed pollution limits. Under state law, only Virginia's legislature can make that decision.

Since joining RGGI in 2020, Virginia has raised over $827 million, with most of the money going directly to help families save on energy bills and protect communities from flooding. The program has already led to a 22% drop in power plant pollution across the state.

"The wrong has been righted in this moment," said Billy Weitzenfeld, whose organization brought the lawsuit. His group, the Association of Energy Conservation Professionals, uses RGGI funds to help Virginia families weatherize their homes and cut energy costs.

The ruling means Virginia can keep fighting rising temperatures while supporting residents who need it most. Half of RGGI's funding helps lower-income households save money through home energy improvements, while 45% goes toward protecting flood-prone areas.

Youngkin plans to appeal the decision. His office claims RGGI acts as a "regressive tax" on Virginians, though many economists disagree with this view.

"Future generations deserve a livable climate," said Nate Benforado, the environmental lawyer who won the case. "This ruling puts Virginia back on track to address and adapt to climate change at a critical moment."

Michael Town of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters also celebrated the outcome: "The end result of this illegal rollback was dirtier air, more communities left exposed to floodwaters, and fewer tools to help Virginians cut energy costs."

"It's a wonderful day for everyone in Virginia," Weitzenfeld added, noting that local contractors and communities statewide will continue benefiting from the program's support.

