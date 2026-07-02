Bizarre Vinted listings spark police probe in France after child trafficking fears explode online

The episode has been likened to the 2020 Wayfair conspiracy theory.

Posts advertising plush toys and other children's items on Vinted for several thousand euros have raised alarm in France, where online users have begun speculating that the listings might signal something more insidious. But authorities say they have found no evidence of child trafficking linked to the popular secondhand marketplace app.

What happened?

According to Complex, the secondhand marketplace app Vinted published ads for children's items with unusual descriptions, including children's ages, heights, and clothing sizes. Some of the ads reportedly contained phrases such as "small and healthy plush toy."

After the listings sparked suspicion online, with social media users worried the unconventional phrasing might hint at a child trafficking ring, French police began investigating the matter.

The police have elevated the listings to PHAROS, the country's national center for reporting illegal online content, El Mundo America reported.

Why does it matter?

The episode has been likened to the 2020 Wayfair conspiracy theory, in which pricey household products were wrongly presented as proof of trafficking, as Complex noted. Journalists, independent fact-checkers, and anti-trafficking organizations eventually debunked those claims.

As for the posts on Vinted, fact-checking group Mimikama said it was hard to believe that "criminal organizations would post an ad on a large second-hand platform, because it would be extremely risky," per Complex. However, it acknowledged that online platforms "can be misused to initiate contacts, commit fraud, or communicate covertly."

Ultimately, when worrying content shows up online, it warrants scrutiny. However, jumping to conclusions or fueling conspiracy theories can unintentionally provide cover for those actually engaged in nefarious activities, making it harder to hold them accountable. If you see suspicious posts online, it is better to report them rather than spread them, as Complex noted.

What are people saying?

In a statement to TAB, Vinted's communications manager denied the postings were related to child trafficking, per Complex: "We have thoroughly investigated the listings currently being shared online and found no credible cases linking them to child trafficking activity, a conclusion also reached by an independent fact-check of similar claims.

"Where these listings are deliberately faked to fuel this conversation, we are swiftly removing them and taking action on accounts, including bans."

If you are in need of assistance in the U.S., the National Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached at 1-888-373-7888, by texting 233733 (Be Free), or by emailing help@humantraffickinghotline.org.

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